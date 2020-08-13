CAFE Insider Newsletter #84

Dear Reader,

I’ve been thinking a lot about Kamala Harris being on the Democratic ticket. Among other things, I’ve been reflecting on the spirited and happy reaction not just among most Democrats, not just among Black Americans, but the particular joy of the Indian-American community, myself included. And more particularly, among older Indian-American immigrants, many of whom were the first to arrive from South Asia in this country. People like my mom, about whom I tweeted Tuesday:

The most excited person I talked to today was my Indian mom. Because she cannot wait to vote for Vice President Kamala Devi Harris.

One South Asian writer tweeted: “I’m sort of indifferent to Kamala Harris . . . but I love that my mom is crying listening to Kamala speak right now.”

The New York Times has already published two pieces about the excited response from the community. I spoke to one of the reporters yesterday for this article, and the discussion sparked further reflection.

To emigrate to a strange country is no easy thing, even if you believe that the new country promises limitless opportunity. It is scary and sad to leave everything behind, to abandon the familiar in favor of the faraway. I first met Kamala Harris in the summer of 2007, where she wowed the crowd as the D.A. of San Francisco. I also gave a speech at that conference, which I looked up this morning because I had a faint recollection that I talked about the courage of immigrants. I said this:

This convention could only come to pass because every family of every South Asian sitting in this room – sometime in the recent past – took an enormous leap of faith. And crossed a border, often a series of borders.

My own father was born in 1939, before there even was a border dividing India and Pakistan. He was born on the Pakistani side of that boundary. But because he was a Sikh, he and his family and seven million others moved to the Indian side – giving up all of their property and most of their possessions.

My wife’s father, on the other hand, was born a few years earlier, on the Indian side of that boundary. But because he was a Muslim, he and his family and seven million more went the other way and moved to Pakistan. They also lost their homes and much, much more.

Two men, two borders crossed – but perhaps not really bridged until after they crossed into America and, 53 years later, their son and daughter were joined in marriage.

All of us here now living comfortably in America can thank those family members who endured great discomfort and distress to come West for a better life.

And we should remember that in each of those acts of migration – repeated hundreds of thousands of times – lies a quantum of courage and will and daring that few of us will ever have to summon.

For my own part, I wasn’t sure I could handle the move from Manhattan to Bethesda two years ago.

What does this have to do with the emotional reaction to Kamala Harris’s selection as VP candidate?

Part of it, I think, is this: I imagine there’s a little voice in every immigrant’s head, asking: Was it worth it? Was it the right thing to do? To leave your family, your country, your culture, your traditions, to some extent even your identity. To travel to America. Where you may or may not make it. May not be understood. May not be fully accepted. May be discriminated against. The voice must ask urgently from time to time — was this worth it?

This is the question Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman seemed to be trying to answer during his impeachment testimony last fall, when he risked the wrath and retaliation of the President in order to speak his story. From a lonely witness table in a congressional hearing room, Vindman directly addressed his late father, who came to America 40 years earlier, a brave Jewish refugee from the Soviet Union:

Dad, my sitting here today, in the US Capitol talking to our elected officials is proof that you made the right decision forty years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here to the United States of America in search of a better life for our family. Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth.

He is fine, of course, but he paid a price for his honor and was driven out of the military.

Was it the right decision, the voice asks. Mostly, I imagine immigrants like my parents answer that voice with great confidence: Yes. Yes, it was worth it. Yes, it was right. We have freedom and we have opportunity. We built a home and we built a family. We are living the American dream.

And they can be happy and proud and even relieved when their children do well. When they are accepted in business and in the community.

But there are also worries and stresses when you are a newcomer, when you are an outsider, even after years of productive life in America. Will you be accepted fully, and not just superficially, in your adopted home?

You hear the voices of hatred. You see the bans. You read the policies. You hear your president talk about shithole countries. You see hate crimes tick up. You see Charlottesville. You may wonder if your naturalization papers will be the protection you earned and proof of the love you feel.

You can sometimes wonder about your place here.

And then a woman born of a Jamaican dad and an Indian mom is tapped for the vice presidency.

And her name is Kamala Devi Harris. And she has a shot. And then there’s the little voice again. The same old question — was it the right decision?

And at that moment it becomes even more clear: Yes.

Here is a dark-skinned woman claimed by outsider communities — Black and Asian — who may soon represent the United States of America to the world.

This is why my mom called. This is why her friends cried.

It is in part celebration of the possible. But it is also elation at the fuck you to Stephen Miller and every other racist, xenophobe, and misogynist who fears being banished to the dustbin by this composite of all that they hate and seek to keep down.

I love America, and I am fired up.

My best,

Preet

California Dreamin’

By Sam Ozer-Staton

On Tuesday, California Senator Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first Black woman and the first woman of Indian descent to run for vice president on a major-party presidential ticket. Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s decision to pick his former primary opponent as his running mate signals an acknowledgement of the broader demographic shifts within the national Democratic Party — away from the primarily white working class voters who Biden has long championed, and toward a base of women and people of color. It also returns Harris’s home state of California to the forefront of the national political scene.

The Golden State, which in recent years has become a harbinger of national trends despite its failure to produce a national nominee since President Reagan, now contemplates the possibility of a Harris vice presidency — and a vacancy in one of the most sought-after positions in the state. Should the Democratic ticket win in November, California will need a new junior Senator, a role Harris has held since succeeding longtime Senator Barbara Boxer in 2017. That decision rests with Governor Gavin Newsom, who would have the option of appointing a replacement to serve out the remainder of Harris’s term.

That is not the case everywhere. Each individual state makes its own determination about how to best fill its vacancies, resulting in a hodgepodge of provincial laws that can sometimes have dire national consequences. Democrats felt the brunt of those laws following the death of Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy in August 2009. With a slim filibuster-proof majority in the Senate and the Affordable Care Act languishing in the Finance Committee, Kennedy’s death prompted a special election that was ultimately won by Republican Scott Brown — temporarily threatening to torpedo President Obama’s signature legislation.

Harris’s seat will not face a similar fate. California is one of 37 states where the governor is able to install a replacement until the next regularly scheduled, statewide election. The remaining 13 states require that a special election be held within a certain time frame to fill a vacancy. Of those 13 states, eight allow an interim gubernatorial appointment. In California, Newsom has the option of both; he can either appoint a Senator or call a special election.

In the event that Biden wins in November, Newsom is unlikely to give away the power to hand-pick Harris’s successor. Along with Harris, the governor represents an ascendant younger generation of political leadership in California. Both politicians began their careers in San Francisco, both employ the same campaign consultants, and both waited for years to break through the logjam at the top of California politics. Until Harris entered the Senate in 2017 and Newsom assumed the governorship in 2019, they were stuck behind Senators Barbara Boxer and Dianne Feinstein, and Governor Jerry Brown — all octogenarians who dominated state politics for nearly three decades.

Newsom may find himself with the opportunity to draw from a number of other state politicians with a credible claim to a Senate seat. That group includes Rep. Karen Bass, the Southern California congresswoman and former Speaker of the State Assembly who was reportedly a finalist for the vice presidential nomination. It also includes Rep. Katie Porter, a freshman congresswoman and law professor who has developed a national profile as a tough interrogator of financial executives. In a state that is made up of nearly 40% Latinos and has yet to elect one to a top statewide office, Newsom may also feel pressure to appoint Attorney General Xavier Becerra or Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

At the risk of playing the speculation game months ahead of what will likely be a very close election, what do you think of the upcoming generation of California politicians? And what was your reaction to the selection of Kamala Harris as Biden’s vice presidential nominee?

Let us know your thoughts by writing to us at [email protected], or reply to this email.

FOLLOW

As President Trump seeks to ban TikTok — and Microsoft moves toward a potential acquisition of the popular Chinese video-sharing app — the New York Times’ Taylor Lorenz helps non-Gen Z’ers understand the app’s appeal. She translates youth internet culture for the rest of us. Follow her @TaylorLorenz.

*To listen to Insider content on your favorite podcast app, follow these instructions*

— Listen to this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “America’s Caste System,” featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson, who joins Preet for a discussion of her new book, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” And be sure to check out the special Stay Tuned bonus for Insiders.

— Listen to this week’s episode of CAFE Insider, “The Executive’s Privilege.” Preet and Anne break down President Trump’s recent executive action, the latest in the legal fight over the House Judiciary Committee’s attempts to compel testimony from former White House Counsel Don McGahn, and the New York Attorney General’s lawsuit seeking to dissolve the National Rifle Association.

That’s it for this week. We hope you’re enjoying CAFE Insider. Reply to this email or write to us at [email protected] with your thoughts, suggestions, and questions.

— Edited by Tamara Sepper

The CAFE Team:

Tamara Sepper, Adam Waller, Sam Ozer-Staton, David Kurlander, Noa Azulai, Calvin Lord, David Tatasciore, and Matthew Billy.