CAFE invites you to today’s special Stay Tuned Live event via Zoom at 6:30pm ET. Join Preet Bharara, Anne Milgram, Lisa Monaco, Ken Wainstein, John Carlin, and Elie Honig as they make sense of the latest political and legal headlines and answer viewer questions.

Zoom information will be emailed to attendees shortly before the event begins.

—

Dear Reader,

This week i thought I would repost my Note from July 23rd, where I made some predictions about the first presidential debate. I didn’t do too badly. I was right that expectations had been (inexplicably) so lowered for Biden that he was well positioned to exceed them. He did. I was wrong that Trump would avoid a catastrophic showing. He didn’t, not because of what he said but because of how he behaved. What do you think?

With the first of the general election presidential debates still more than two months away, is it too soon to talk about them? Perhaps. But I’ve been thinking about those upcoming clashes in recent days and listening to friends ponder how they will play out.

Illuminating or not, presidential debates have been a part of my political education since I was a teenager. With one exception, I believe I’ve watched every single one since Reagan’s shaky first performance against Walter Mondale, which caused people to wonder about the incumbent’s mental acuity. In the follow-up, when asked whether his age should be an issue, the 73-year-old Reagan famously deflected those concerns with a perfectly-delivered one-liner: “I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent’s youth and inexperience.” Everyone laughed, and Reagan won in a landslide.

Both contenders this year are older than Reagan was in 1984. The question of mental acuity is back on the table in large part because, oddly, Trump has put it there. He has placed a large bet that his own cognitive ability compares favorably to Joe Biden’s. I’ll come back to this in a moment.

Let’s assess the debating strengths of Donald Trump. Some of these strengths are quite formidable, frankly. They don’t, however, have anything to do with eloquence, preparation, intelligence, or rhetorical skill. Rather, as I see it, Trump has two debating assets that inoculate him to some degree against a failed performance.

First, notwithstanding Trump’s braggadocio about his abilities, five years of slurring (both words and people), misstatements of fact, and bald-faced lies have essentially rendered him immune from a catastrophic performance, at least in the estimation of his base. Given the likely huge audience, a debilitating gaffe is what campaigns fear the most. Remember when Mitt Romney was asked about pay equity for women in the second debate of 2012? He responded with a defense of gender diversity in his hiring, saying he had received “whole binders full of women.” For that, he was ridiculed and criticized for his insensitivity to women until Election Day. How quaint.

Trump got elected after release of the Access Hollywood tape wherein he basically confessed to sexual assault, after mocking the looks of a female candidate, mocking the looks of the wife of another candidate, and after being credibly accused of sexual misconduct by over a dozen women. On top of that, Trump has been caught in thousands of lies and has made blatantly racist statements. Again, at least with respect to his base, none of it matters.

Back in September of 2016, well before Trump even took office, Politico published an article entitled, “The 37 Fatal Gaffes that Didn’t Kill Donald Trump.” Ronald Reagan wasn’t the teflon president; Donald Trump is.

What on earth could Trump possibly say in a debate with Joe Biden that is more controversial or deal-breaking than countless things he has already said?

Second, Trump is remarkably difficult to debate because he is so very difficult to pin down. He is all over the place, dodging, lying, changing the subject, counter-attacking. He refutes a questioner’s documented facts with an easy, “That’s not what I’ve been told.” The combination of bluster and bullying saves him from an obvious knockout punch. Trump is near impossible to put back on his heels. He is never dumbstruck. He always has a sharp retort, whether it is truthful or not, whether it is logical or not. The point is he always has a return punch. I believe sensible people see that this man is the most ignorant and ill-prepared president of all time, but in the televised debate arena, it is hard to see how anyone lands a blow that will shake the faith of his faithful.

At this point in Donald Trump’s tenure, we expect very little from him other than nasty narcissism. No one is expecting a newly presidential, rigorous, fair, fact-based performance from the incumbent. Expectations are incredibly low, because Trump’s own conduct has put them there. That’s actually a strategically good position to be in. Hurdles are easy to clear if they are one inch high on the track.

But what are the expectations for his opponent, Joe Biden? Biden has historically been a substantively strong debater. He’s had a lot of practice, in the Senate and in his many runs for national office. Don’t forget that in 2012 he was widely praised for dispatching the much younger, self-described policy wonk, Paul Ryan, in their sole debate. Some people believe Biden is not as sharp as he was eight years ago. Whether or not that’s true, I have not understood why Trump and his supporters keep pushing this narrative before the debates. The principal effect of that approach is to lower the bar for Biden to Trump-like levels.

Let’s go back to cognitive acuity. Trump has been bizarrely bragging about his mental capabilities. He has boasted of “acing” a cognitive test that is meant not to measure intelligence, but screen for dementia. The test calls for, among other things, identifying a picture of an elephant and counting back from 100 by sevens. Yesterday, Trump said that doctors administering the test marveled that he could remember five words in a row: “person, woman, man, camera, TV.” As he boasted, “I’m cognitively there.”

Having cleared this preposterously low bar for the most powerful position on earth, Trump and his allies are simultaneously claiming that Joe Biden is NOT cognitively there. Over and over again, Trump attacks Biden’s mental acuity, language skills, and sharpness. The campaign is even running ads on it. A slew of Facebook spots sport titles such as “Joe Biden is clearly diminished” and “Do you think Joe Biden has the mental fortitude to be president?” Notwithstanding Trump’s own gaffes and misspeaking, the campaign hammers away at any Biden stumble. It comes across as a form of projection, rather than a smart political strategy, at least before the first debate.

Mostly what it has done is lowered expectations for the challenger. What does this mean for the debates? Speaking to NBC News recently, Mark McKinnon, President George W. Bush’s chief media adviser in 2004, said this: “If Trump keeps beating the cognitive drum and Biden shows up and completes sentences at the debate, it’s game over.” I tend to agree.

Stay tuned.

My best,

Preet

Buried within Tuesday’s combative presidential debate was a striking admission from President Trump: he expects his Supreme Court nominee to play a role in settling possible election-related legal disputes.

In an exchange with debate moderator Chris Wallace, Trump repeated his long-standing attacks on mail-in voting, and he made clear that he sees the Supreme Court’s ascendant conservative majority as an ally in his cause:

Wallace: You have been charging for months that mail-in balloting is going to be a disaster. You say it’s rigged, that it’s going to lead to fraud…Now that millions of mail-in ballots have gone out, what are you going to do about it? And are you counting on the Supreme Court, including a Justice Barrett, to settle any dispute Trump: Yeah. I think I’m counting on them to look at the ballots, definitely. I hope we don’t need them, in terms of the election itself. But for the ballots, I think so, because what’s happening is incredible. I read today where at least 1% of the ballots for 2016 were invalidated. They take them…They throw them out.

Trump’s comments come as the confirmation fight over Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the nation’s highest court, kicks into high gear. Democrats, faced with a minority in the United States Senate and little chance of stopping Judge Barrett’s confirmation, are hoping to use the upcoming hearings to pressure Barrett to commit to recusing herself from potential cases concerning the presidential election.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), a past guest of Stay Tuned who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee and is expected to play a significant role in the confirmation hearings, previewed this strategy over the weekend, telling NBC’s Chuck Todd: “One of the things I want to ask her is will she recuse herself in terms of any election issues that come before us because if she does not recuse herself, I fear that the court will be further de-legitimized.”

But Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who also sits on the Judiciary Committee, told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos: “Judges and Supreme Court justices have a well-defined set of rules that helps guide their determination in making recusal decisions. I’m not going to purport to speak for what she ought to do with regard to her recusal. I have every confidence that she’ll make the right decision.”

What is the standard for recusal? And do conservatives have a point that Judge Barrett, if she is indeed confirmed, should participate in hearing an election-related matter?

Federal law requires that “Any justice, judge, or magistrate judge of the United States shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.”

The statute specifically cites, among other instances, “Where [the judge] has a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party, or personal knowledge of disputed evidentiary facts concerning the proceeding” and “Where [the judge] has served in governmental employment and in such capacity participated as counsel, adviser or material witness concerning the proceeding or expressed an opinion concerning the merits of the particular case in controversy.”

It is unclear if the mere fact of Barrett’s appointment by Trump in an election year would be enough to meet that standard. According to NYU Law Professor and legal ethics expert Stephen Gillers, “[there] would be a persuasive argument [for recusal] in this unique circumstance.”

In the end, the decision would be up to Judge Barrett herself. Justices have faced pressure to recuse themselves from sensitive cases before, but there exists no formal mechanism to force recusal. In 2011, amid calls for the recusal of multiple justices ahead of oral arguments on a case concerning the constitutionality the Affordable Care Act, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his annual year-end report: “I have complete confidence in the capability of my colleagues to determine when recusal is warranted.They are jurists of exceptional integrity and experience whose character and fitness have been examined through a rigorous appointment and confirmation process.”

In a required questionnaire submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Judge Barrett specified multiple circumstances that would trigger her recusal: cases involving her husband and sister (both of whom are attorneys) and those involving Notre Dame University, her former employer. Barrett also said she would step aside from matters in which she participated while a 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge, her current role. But she did not say she’d recuse herself from disputes over the November election.

What do you think? If confirmed, should Barrett be able to vote on a case impacting the outcome of the election?

Write to us at [email protected] with your thoughts or reply to this email

FOLLOW

Leah Litman is a professor of constitutional law at the University of Michigan Law School. She’s also a co-host, along with recent Stay Tuned guest Melissa Murray, of the Strict Scrutiny podcast. As the Supreme Court confirmation battle heats up, Litman has been providing incisive commentary on the future of the Court. Follow her @LeahLitman.

To listen to Insider content on your favorite podcast app, follow these instructions.

— Listen to this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “The Debate From Hell,” featuring Errol Louis, the New York City political journalist and veteran debate moderator, who joins Preet to break down the first (chaotic) “presidential” “debate.” And don’t miss the bonus, where Louis discusses the importance of local journalism and his past run for political office.

— Listen to this week’s episode of CAFE Insider, “POTUS & SCOTUS,” where Preet and Anne break down the New York Times’s bombshell report exposing President Trump’s tax returns, the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and the forthcoming confirmation fight.

— Look out for Friday’s new episode of United Security. Co-hosts Lisa Monaco and Ken Wainstein discuss the national security concerns around Trump’s finances, recent warnings from the intelligence community about foreign disinformation campaigns designed to undermine the U.S. election, and the Trump Administration’s political maneuver designating three Democrat-run cities “anarchist jurisdictions.