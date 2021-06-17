Note from Preet: On Change and the Status Quo

As you may know, this week I interviewed the former commissioner of the New York City Police Department (NYPD), Bill Bratton, about his new memoir which doubles as a meditation on policing. It’s called The Profession: A Memoir of Community, Race, and the Arc of Policing in America. I find myself still digesting both the book and the conversation.

It’s a work worth reading, wherever you are on the debate spectrum when it comes to reforming law enforcement. It is sober and smart and, in many places, nuanced rather than strident. A different kind of police chief might have written a different kind of book, a polemic or a manifesto or a self-monument. This is none of those. Even if you happen to disagree with Bratton on some or even all of his points, it is worth grappling with his views. He is, after all, arguably the most successful police chief in modern history, a man who has led the police departments of Boston and New York and Los Angeles and then New York again.

But one of the most memorable and important observations Bratton makes is not specifically about policing; it is, rather, about institutions and people and, as such, has general application.

Bratton’s observation is about the inertia of institutions, inertia that often exists alongside the dissatisfaction of its members. Bratton quips about this seeming paradox in the context of his life’s work: “There is an old expression in policing: Two things that cops hate are change and the status quo.” Thus he renders a common institutional catch-22. The question for leaders and reformers is whether one can make improvements by leveraging that frustration with the status quo to overcome aversion to change. Bratton writes, unsurprisingly, “The resistance to innovation I found in the department was, at first, very strong.” Overcoming that takes work and persuasion.

I encountered this too. The NYPD is 176 years old. The Southern District of New York traces its origin back to 1789. The law, in particular, favors slow going and incrementalism. It’s a bit understandable. As I wrote in Doing Justice, “Law enforcers have to be meticulous rule followers and scrupulous students of precedent, rightly handcuffed by statutes and codes of conduct, not to mention conscience and the Constitution. That is quite the confining cube.” It is a powerful mindset to shift.

As I went on to say, “Tradition is good and useful and grounding. But lazy habit and knee-jerk hostility to change are not tradition; they are an intellectual straitjacket.” Some practices and precedents have outlived their value, if they ever had value in the first place, or worse, have become engines of injustice because an arguably reasonable tool was taken too far.

That’s how you got excessive use of stop-and-frisk, which dropped from 700,000 encounters at the NYPD peak to 8,000 more recently, without a material adverse effect on crime in the city. Mayor Mike Bloomberg himself has apologized for its excessive use. Habits are hard to break, and people develop an attachment to tools that they believe are the cause of good results, without properly testing that theory and without taking into account the collateral harm caused by use of the tool.

New kinds of training may also be a hard sell. Bratton devotes an entire chapter of his book to implicit bias, which he believes we all have. We can never be fully rid of those biases but we can recognize them and mitigate them. But that takes training. And that kind of training can cause groans among the rank-and-file. The former commissioner describes how the program at NYPD was structured so as to gradually open people’s eyes to their preconceived notions, to catch them off guard, but to do so in a way that drew them in rather than alienate. Bratton reports that this was a typical response: “I was forced to go through this training. I didn’t want to go, I thought it would be awful. . . . This is actually pretty good.”

And it reminded me of something I described in my own book – a program called Rikers Rovers at the Rikers Island jail facility. The idea was that adolescent inmates would train rescue dogs and prepare them for adoption. The theory was that this would teach the adolescents responsibility and empathy and discipline and commitment. What was the first reaction of correction officers? As I wrote, “they laughed and sneered and mocked the program.” Ultimately, though, the officers stopped rolling their eyes. They saw the impact. They even adopted the majority of the dogs. When I visited Rikers Island and got a briefing on the canine program, I spoke privately to a senior official at the facility, who told me this about Rikers Rovers: “I thought this was the stupidest thing I ever heard of. I thought it was a joke. But you know what? I’m now its biggest supporter. It’s a little thing, but it does a lot.”

One key to effective justice, then, is opening people’s minds to new ways of thinking and doing, getting them to value certain kinds of change over the status quo. That is hard work but it is the only way to resolve the paradox reflected in Bill Bratton’s quip.

On the third episode of Now & Then, “Battling Over Critical Race Theory,” Heather Cox Richardson and Joanne Freeman discuss the current debate over Critical Race Theory and the development of American historical scholarship, from Parson Weems’s fables, to George Washington Williams’ pioneering histories of Black America, to Reagan-era controversies over “Western Civilization” courses, to the influential work of Professor Kimberlé Crenshaw. And in the “Backstage” segment, exclusively for Insiders, they reflect on what it means to teach hotly-contested material, and they share personal anecdotes about some of their past students.

Confronting Domestic Terrorism

By Sam Ozer-Staton

On Tuesday, the Biden administration released its long-awaited report on domestic terrorism, a priority that President Biden outlined on his first day in office. The 30-page report, titled “National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism,” details the nature of the threat, and it makes a number of key recommendations, including investing in additional research and analysis, coordinating information across government agencies, and addressing online terrorist recruitment and mobilization. But, as Olivier Knox, the National Political Correspondent at the Washington Post, notedWednesday, the report “reveals a remarkable omission: A clear position on whether the U.S. government requires new legal authority to successfully hunt down, prosecute, and imprison homegrown extremists.”

The question of whether law enforcement officials need more legal authority to address the growing threat of domestic terrorism is not a new one. Currently, federal criminal law defines domestic terrorism, but the set of laws codified in the “Terrorism” section of U.S. Code primarly relate to international terrorism. Take, for example, the case of James Fields, who used his car to drive through a group of people at the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing Heather Heyer and severely injuring several others. The use of a vehicle to injure or kill is not a federal crime of terrorism when it’s done in service of a domestic terrorist cause. However, had Fields committed the same crime in the name of the Islamic State, with the intent to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, he could be charged with a crime of international terrorism.

Of course, that is not to say that there aren’t already laws on the books that criminalize the underlying conduct associated with acts of domestic terrorism. Fields, for example, was charged with — and later convicted of — a number of crimes (including 29 hate crimes), and sentenced to life in prison.

But many experts in national security law have advocated for an explicit federal statute that brings domestic terrorism on par with international terrorism. In 2018, Mary McCord, the former Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security, argued forcefully for new legislation in an article published by Lawfare. She wrote:

“The [terrorist] label carries weight—it creates a moral equivalency between domestic terrorists and international terrorists, and it signals to Americans that the threat of extremism is just as significant when it is based on domestic political, economic, religious or social ideologies as it is when based on Islamist extremist ideologies. This has become ever more important as the United States experiences increased incidents of violence, and threats of violence, perpetrated on behalf of extremist right-wing ideologies. There are no good terrorists, domestic or international. It is time for Congress to enact a federal offense of domestic terrorism.”

Former co-hosts of CAFE’s United Security podcast, Lisa Monaco, who currently serves as Deputy Attorney General, and Ken Wainstein, who served as Homeland Security Adviser to President George W. Bush, weighed in on the prospect of a new federal domestic terrorism statute in a September 2020 episode called “What is Domestic Terrorism?” Monaco said at the time:

“I think there’s two questions. Do you have a charge that you can bring, that can address the activity and deter that individual and do justice? And achieve the objectives that you’re seeking, which is to bring that individual to justice, to imprison them to keep them from repeating that activity? And yes, there’s many laws on the books that I think get at a lot of this activity. I think that’s a separate question. I actually think this is something we should look at in terms of whether there is an ability to carefully craft legislation that would allow us to assign some of the same moral opprobrium to acts of terrorism that are motivated by domestic extremism and domestic grievances, that same moral opprobrium that we assign to those motivated by international terror groups or conducted by international terror groups.”

The Biden administration’s report left the door open for legislation to address domestic terrorism, but it did not make a concrete recommendation for what it might look like. When announcing the new strategy, Attorney General Merrick Garland said: “We will seek to determine whether there are any gaps in our capabilities that should, consistent with our needs and our shared values, be addressed through legislation.” The report itself nodded to the possibility of a new statute, but was careful to flag the potential for civil rights abuses. It reads:

“At the same time, in grappling with today’s evolving domestic terrorism threat, we must ask the question of whether legislative reforms could meaningfully and materially increase our ability to protect Americans from acts of domestic terrorism while simultaneously guarding against potential abuse of overreach. New criminal laws, in particular, should be sought only after careful consideration of whether and how they are needed to assist the government in tackling complex, multifaceted challenges like the one posed by domestic terrorism and only while ensuring the protection of civil rights and civil liberties.”

What do you think? Should there be a federal domestic terrorism statute that reflects a moral equivalency with international terrorism? Or is it enough to criminalize and punish the conduct itself? Write to us with your thoughts at [email protected]

