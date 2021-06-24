Note from Preet: The Abnormal Return to Normalcy

Dear Reader,

I’ve never kept a diary or a journal. There are times I wish I had, as when I was writing my book. Details of conversations and feelings, recorded in real time, might have enriched the narratives of cases and decision-making I describe. A bit more verisimilitude I would have liked. We have a tendency to forget, especially, how fearful, uncertain, or worried we were as events unfolded.

It occurs to me, though, that I do have a journal of sorts. It’s these notes. They are, to be sure, intermittent and public, but from time to time I set down personal thoughts about my reaction to the world around me. And looking back on those reflections months or years later is illuminating.

What’s on my mind lately is our collective emergence from the long pandemic lockdown. I’m rejoicing, like everyone else. But I also find it jarring. There is occasionally a cognitive dissonance between how we have been conditioned for 15 months and what now makes scientific sense. I went back to the CAFE note I wrote back on March 12, 2020, when the country seemed to shut down overnight. I wrote about the jolts to our daily lives:

“What has struck me this past week is that one’s degree of worry and alarm is very much affected not necessarily by medical pronouncements, but by proximity to the outbreak, by personal disruptions, and by jarring changes to regular life. Many of you may recognize the feeling, of being jolted in your own home, again and again.

I’ll share some of the ways I’ve been jolted. Feel free to share back some of your own.

On Sunday night, our boys’ high school suddenly shut down.

On Tuesday, our daughter’s college announced it was closing, not temporarily but permanently for the rest of the academic year. Though there will be remote learning, every single student has to clear out for good this weekend. That’s quite a jolt to a college freshman.

Also on Tuesday, NYU Law School, where I teach, announced there would be no more in-person teaching for the time being. By today, hundreds of other universities have done the same. Now I have to figure out how to use Zoom to instruct my students going forward.

My family lives a stone’s throw from New Rochelle, now famously associated with coronavirus. Yesterday the national guard was ordered to the area to assist with containment. Jolt.

This week the company that puts out our podcast and this newsletter and all CAFE content instructed all employees to work from home. Anne and I have obtained microphones and are developing a method to efficiently produce the Insider podcast remotely.

Every speech and event for which I was scheduled between now and mid-May has been canceled.

People who are typically measured have been messaging me with increasing alarm.

I haven’t engaged in a handshake with anyone in over a week. At first that was quite awkward; now it’s mundane.”

I paused on that last paragraph. Fifteen months after writing those words, the jolt I felt recently was while dining outside at a Manhattan restaurant and a friend walked by who immediately extended his hand in that ancient ritual of greeting that some had pronounced dead forever. We were both vaccinated, and so I shook his hand. Vigorously. The handshake is back, at least in these parts. At my son’s pre-Prom party recently, everyone was shaking hands. We revert fairly quickly, it turns out. In fact, I shook so many hands recently that whatever forearm tendon is engaged in the act of a firm handshake got a little sore. Who knew that such a thing could atrophy? Or maybe I’ve forgotten the proper way to shake a hand.

The reopening has been gradual in many ways, of course. But this month it has felt sudden. It has felt like the happy reversal of the great contraction of March 2020. Instead of rescuing our daughter from college, we were returning her to campus for a research fellowship. My middle child graduates from high school this evening, at an in-person ceremony.

One Tuesday this month, in the space of an hour, I was invited to two indoor social events. What?! I went to the movies, with my son, for the first time in forever. My gym no longer requires masks if you’re vaccinated. Last week I received my first in-person speech invitation since the pandemic began. People are optimistic about public gatherings again.

Out of the blue, after the Manhattan theater district had been shuttered for an eternity, Bruce Springsteen announced that he was returning to Broadway. That was a jolt, of electricity. (Yes, I scored tickets, and the anticipation is killing me.)

I attended my first indoor event last week, Elie Honig’s book launch party in the West Village in Manhattan. There was food and drink and camaraderie and jokes. Virtually the entire CAFE team made it, some of whom had never met each other in the flesh before. There were handshakes and hugs and smiles. It felt special. I suspect that before long I will get accustomed to basic pleasures like gathering with friends without fear of super-spreading a deadly virus. But not yet. These moments of return to normalcy don’t seem normal, yet. They feel like forgotten luxuries, to be savored.

My hope is that a year from now I will look back at this week’s note – after 12 months of pre-pandemic-style socializing, after getting back to the usual work commute and grind, after four seasons of family get-togethers – and that I will take a moment to reflect on how all of this felt, and remember not to take any of it for granted.

My best,

Preet

Cheerleading for Free Speech

By Sam Ozer-Staton

In 2017, a Pennsylvania 14-year-old named Brandi Levy did not make her public school’s varsity cheerleading or softball teams. Like many young people, she took to social media to voice her frustration. Levy posted a photo to Snapchat with her middle finger raised and the caption, “Fuck school fuck softball fuck cheer fuck everything.” Her coaches saw screenshots of the post, and she was suspended for a year from junior varsity cheer on the grounds that she violated team and school rules.

Levy’s parents sued the school district, sparking a debate that gets to the heart of a question that has grown ever more urgent in the age of social media: Can schools punish students for off-campus speech?

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that Levy’s punishment violated the First Amendment. But Justice Stephen Breyer, writing for the majority, did not agree with a lower court ruling that there should be a categorical ban on regulating speech outside of school. “Unlike the Third Circuit,” Breyer wrote, “we do not believe the special characteristics that give schools additional license to regulate student speech always disappear when a school regulates speech that takes place off campus.”

Instead, the Court struck a balance, holding that “while public schools may have a special interest in regulating some off-campus student speech, the special interests offered by the school are not sufficient to overcome [Levy’s] interest in free expression in this case.”

So what are the circumstances in which a school would have a “special interest” in regulating off-campus speech? Breyer listed a number of them, from “serious or severe bullying or harassment targeting particular individuals,” to “threats aimed at teachers or other students” to “breaches of school security devices.”

The majority’s decision drew heavily on a famous 20th century free speech case, 1969’s Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, which allowed students to wear black armbands to protest the Vietnam War. In that case, the Court held that students had not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.” But the Court also erected some constraints on campus speech, ruling that schools have a special interest in regulating speech that “materially disrupts class-work or involves substantial disorder or invasion of the rights of others.”

Echoing Tinker, Breyer wrote, “[W]e do not now set forth a broad, highly general First Amendment rule stating just what counts as ‘off campus’ speech and whether or how ordinary First Amendment standards must give way off campus to a school’s special need to prevent, e.g., substantial disruption of learning-related activities or the protection of those who make up a school community.”

Instead, Breyer mentioned three general factors that mitigate against regulating off-campus student speech. First, “a school will rarely stand in loco parentis when a student speaks off campus” — meaning, parents, not teachers and administrators, have the primary responsibility of disciplining their children. Second, since off-campus speech essentially encompasses all the speech a student can engage in, “courts must be more skeptical of a school’s efforts to regulate off-campus speech, for doing so may mean the student cannot engage in that kind of speech at all.” Third, “the school itself has an interest in protecting a student’s unpopular expression, especially when the expression takes place off campus, because America’s public schools are the nurseries of democracy.”

Even though the majority did not go as far as the lower court in protecting off-campus speech, the 8-1 decision represents the first time that a student has won a free speech case at the Supreme Court since Tinker. David Cole, the legal director of the ACLU, said, “Protecting young people’s free speech rights when they are outside of school is vital, and this is a huge victory for the free speech rights of millions of students who attend our nation’s public schools.”

Do you agree that Levy should not have been punished for her Snapchat post? More broadly, what are the instances in which a school should be able to discipline a student for off-campus speech? In an age where so much student speech occurs on social media, what kinds of constraints should exist?

