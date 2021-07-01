Note from Preet: Dispatch From NOLA

Dear Reader,

Greetings from New Orleans! Though I am on my first family vacation in a long while, I – like all of you – am awaiting the unsealing of indictments later today, which reportedly charge the Trump Organization and longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg. I can’t tell from the reporting whether those charges will be consequential or underwhelming; whether they are likely to induce the CFO to flip; or whether they mark the crescendo of the DA’s investigation or just the beginning. So I am staying tuned. I will, of course, have a lot to say about it on the next CAFE Insider, if not before.

Meanwhile, rather than go dark this week, I thought I would share some highlights from the Big Easy, one of the warmest and most hospitable places I’ve ever been. It has been a feast of flavor, culture, music, and history.

First, the food. Our diet has been mostly seafood. As the old joke goes, we see food and we eat it. Here is a non-exhaustive list of local treasures we’ve tried: shrimp and grits, gumbo, turtle soup, crawfish, andouille sausage, fried oysters, bread pudding, bananas foster, dirty rice, muffaletta, and jambalaya. And of course, beignets (here at the iconic Cafe Du Monde):

We made time for some wonderful live jazz. As you know, New Orleans is the birthplace of this quintessentially American art form. We tasted music in the streets, in the squares, and in the clubs. We saw the Stanton Moore Trio at Snug Harbor and enjoyed these folks at the Jazz Museum:

We made time for history too. We did a walking tour of the French Quarter, visited the Katrina exhibit at the Presbytere, and the family spent a good number of hours at the National WWII Museum. Why, may you ask, is the official, Congressionally-designated World War II museum located in New Orleans? I had the same question. It turns out that the city was where the war effort’s vital combat vessels were produced – the LCVPs (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel). Those were the flat-bottomed boats used in every important amphibious operation, including the Allied landing at Normandy on D-Day. Referring to the CEO who designed the so-called Higgins boats, Dwight D. Eisenhower later said, “Andrew Higgins is the man who won the war for us.”

There were other historical notes. Among the majestic houses we wandered amongst in the affluent Garden District, local home to author Anne Rice and actress Sandra Bullock when she’s in town, was a surprising one. Below is a photo of 1134 First Street in New Orleans. Did you know this is where Jefferson Davis, President of the Confederacy, passed away? I didn’t.

We grappled with some of the darker history of the region too. Once upon a time, the Port of New Orleans was an important hub for the international slave trade. A stone’s throw from the city are plantations that each held hundreds of human beings in bondage to harvest and process sugar and rice crops. We visited two, which are now museums. First, we went to the Oak Alley Plantation, where the legacy of slavery felt minimized, frankly, in favor of wonderment at the august oak trees and well-appointed Big House. But we also spent time at the Whitney Plantation Museum, which describes itself as “the only museum in Louisiana with an exclusive focus on the lives of enslaved people.” The very first exhibit, just beyond the entrance, is The Wall of Honor, a memorial dedicated to all the people who were enslaved there. There is also a memorial to the heroes of the German Coast Uprising, a slave revolt in 1811, which resulted in the summary execution of dozens of slaves. Visitors are told not only of the cruelty of enslavement, but of the constant acts of resistance and escape. The tour ends with a stark reminder that the inequities of race did not end with passage of the 13th amendment, which abolished legal slavery in America. Indeed.

There are some things here that remind me of New York City, like the need for street repairs. But here, New Orleans could teach my city a thing or two about how to take care of a pothole (that’s Decatur Street and yes, those are oyster shells):

Some people wondered why we would trek down to NOLA in the heat of summer. Well, it turns out it’s been cooler down here than up there, by about 15 degrees.

Thanks for indulging this week’s travelogue. I’m wishing you and your families a joyous Fourth of July. We may have a lot to fix, but I feel immensely proud and privileged to be an American, and I will be saying a lot of thanks on Sunday.

My best,

Preet

On this week’s episode of Now & Then, “Corrupting the Commonwealth,” Heather Cox Richardson and Joanne Freeman discuss recent reporting that the Trump Department of Justice subpoenaed the metadata of journalists and members of Congress. They then look at three past moments of presidential corruption: Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson’s back-and-forth over the First Bank of the United States, the break in the 1870s Republican Party over President Grant’s enforcement of voting rights in the South, and President Nixon’s justifications for his notorious “black bag” operations.

And in the “Backstage” segment, exclusively for Insiders, Heather and Joanne reflect on the legacy of Nixon’s pardon and the changing American reactions to presidential corruption since the end of World War II.

Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by searching “Now & Then,” wherever you get your podcasts.

— Listen to Stay Tuned, “Beyond Magic,” featuring Preet in conversation with Derek DelGaudia, an interdisciplinary artist and mentalist, about his new memoir, AMORALMAN: A True Story and Other Lies. The two spoke for a Miami Book Fair event on April 17, 2021. Don’t miss the bonus for Insiders, where DelGaudio discusses what he learned about justice from growing up with a lesbian mother.

— Listen to Now & Then, “Corrupting the Commonwealth,” and don’t miss the special “Backstage” segment exclusively for members of CAFE Insider.

— Listen to Note From Joyce, “Turning Covid Guilt Into Compassion.”

— Listen to CAFE Insider, “Trump, Giuliani, and Barr.” Joyce and guest co-host Dan Goldman, former House Majority Counsel and SDNY prosecutor, break down the reports that Manhattan DA Cy Vance is close to bringing charges against the Trump Organization, and the suspension of Rudy Giuliani’s law license. They also assess the fairness of the sentence Derek Chauvin received for murdering George Floyd.

— Listen to Doing Justice on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can now binge the entire six-part series, which chronicles the cases that most challenged and inspired Preet during his time as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

*********************

That’s it for this week. We hope you’re enjoying CAFE Insider. Reply to this email or write to us at [email protected]with your thoughts, suggestions, and questions.

— Edited by Tamara Sepper

The CAFE Team:

Tamara Sepper, Adam Waller, Sam Ozer-Staton, Jake Kaplan, David Kurlander, Noa Azulai, Jennifer Korn, David Tatasciore, Matthew Billy, and Nat Weiner.