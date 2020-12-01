Related Content: Listen to full episode here

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Anne break down the Trump campaign’s latest failed efforts to block vote certification in battleground states, and Trump’s claim that Biden must prove that his votes were not “illegally obtained.”

In the full episode, Preet and Anne discuss Trump’s pardon of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, the extent of the president’s pardon powers, the Supreme Court ruling that struck down New York’s COVID-19 restrictions on houses of worship, and more.

This podcast is produced by CAFE Studios.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Jake Kaplan – Editorial Producer

