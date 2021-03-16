Related Content: Listen to full episode here

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Anne break down the jury selection process in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd.

In the full episode, Preet and Anne discuss the multiple investigations into sexual harassment allegations made against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

To listen to the full episode and get access to all exclusive CAFE Insider content, including audio notes from Preet and Elie Honig, the full United Security and Cyber Space podcast archives, and exclusive bonus content from Stay Tuned, try out the membership free for two weeks: www.cafe.com/insider

Sign up to receive the weekly CAFE Brief newsletter, featuring analysis by Elie Honig: www.cafe.com/brief

This podcast is produced by CAFE Studios.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Jake Kaplan – Editorial Producer

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

MN Stat §609.19. Murder in the second degree

MN Stat §609.195. Murder in the third degree

MN Stat §609.205. Manslaughter in the second degree