CAFE Insider Sample 6/30: The Judiciary Speaks

In this clip from the latest episode of the CAFE Insider podcast, “The Judiciary Speaks,” co-hosts Preet Bharara and Anne Milgram discuss the Supreme Court’s abortion decision, the Trump administration’s push to overturn Obamacare, the latest in the Michael Flynn saga, and the House Judiciary Committee hearing about the politicization of the Department of Justice.

Listen to the full episode with a free two-week trial of the CAFE Insider membership.

Please find the References and Supplemental Materials on the CAFE website.