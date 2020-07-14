|
July 14, 2020

CAFE Insider Sample 7/14: Pardon Me?

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Anne break down President Trump’s decision to commute the sentence of his friend and advisor Roger Stone. In the full episode, they continue their discussion of Stone’s clemency and Robert Mueller’s op-ed in the Washington Post addressing the matter, the unusual circumstances under which Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen is returning to federal prison, the pair of long-anticipated Supreme Court decisions concerning Trump’s personal financial records, and the congressional testimony of former U.S. Attorney for SDNY Geoff Berman.

ROGER STONE CLEMENCY 

CLIP: Barr tells ABC news the Stone prosecution was “righteous,” 7/9/20

CLIP: Trump defends decision to pardon Stone, 7/11/20

White House’s statement regarding Stone’s clemency, 7/10/20

DOJ’s explainer of the difference between a pardon and a commutation

Lawfare’s explainer of why the president cannot pardon himself, 6/20/18

Bill Barr’s 2018 memo to Rod Rosenstein outlining his theory of “obstruction,” 6/8/18

“Roger Stone remains a convicted felon, and rightly so,” Robert Mueller, Washington Post, 7/11/20

“Graham to call Mueller to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee,” New York Times, 7/12/20

