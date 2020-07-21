CAFE Insider Sample 7/21: Portland, Vance, and Voting Rights

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Anne break down the controversy surrounding the use of federal officers to arrest and detain protesters in Portland. In the full episode, they also discuss the most recent legal maneuvering in the Manhattan District Attorney’s pursuit of President Trump’s tax returns, and the Supreme Court’s decision to leave in place (for now) a lower court order which disenfranchises hundreds of thousands of people in Florida with felony convictions.

To listen to the full episode, and get access to all exclusive CAFE Insider content, including the newly launched United Security Podcast co-hosted by Lisa Monaco and Ken Wainstein, become a member and two free weeks: www.cafe.com/insider

Sign up to receive the weekly CAFE Brief newsletter, featuring analysis by Elie Honig: www.cafe.com/brief

REFERENCES AND SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

CLIP: Chad Wolf on Hannity, 7/16/20

Fourth Amendment of the United States Constitution

40 U.S. Code § 1315, Law enforcement authority of Secretary of Homeland Security for protection of public property

Bivens v. Six Unknown Fed. Narcotics Agents (1971), Supreme Court case concerning Fourth Amendment protection from unreasonable search and seizure

“What the Heck are Federal Law Enforcement Officers Doing in Portland?” Steve Vladeck, Lawfare, 7/17/20

“US Attorney for Oregon Calls for Investigation Into Portland Protester Arrests,” Oregon Public Radio, 7/17/20

Oregon AG Ellen Rosenblum’s lawsuit against federal agencies, 7/17/20

Steve Vladeck’s twitter thread about 40 U.S.C. § 1315, 7/19/20

General Barry McCaffrey’s tweet on federal agents in Portland, 7/17/20

“Why Trump’s Military Tactics in Portland Will Likely Backfire,” Barbara McQuade, NY Mag, 7/18/20