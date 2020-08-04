CAFE Insider Sample 8/4: Threats Foreign and Domestic

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Anne speak with Ben Wittes, the editor-in-chief of the Lawfare blog, about recent reports that the Department of Homeland Security compiled “intelligence reports” concerning his reporting on the Department’s response to the protests in Portland, OR.

