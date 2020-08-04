|
August 4, 2020

CAFE Insider Sample 8/4: Threats Foreign and Domestic

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Anne speak with Ben Wittes, the editor-in-chief of the Lawfare blog, about recent reports that the Department of Homeland Security compiled “intelligence reports” concerning his reporting on the Department’s response to the protests in Portland, OR.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS: 

Ben’s interview on Stay Tuned with Preet, 10/19/17

“DHS Authorizes Domestic Surveillance to Protect Statues and Monuments,” Ben Wittes, Lawfare, 7/20/20

Ben’s initial tweet exposing a DHS internal memo about cracking down on leaks, 7/24/20

Ben’s subsequent tweet exposing a DHS internal memo about blaming Portland protests on Antifa, 7/26/20

“What if J. Edgar Hoover Had Been a Moron?” Ben Wittes, Lawfare, 8/3/20

“DHS compiled ‘intelligence reports’ on journalists who published leaked documents,” Shane Harris, Washington Post, 7/30/20

“DHS authorizes personnel to collect information on protesters it says threaten monuments,” Shane Harris, Washington Post, 7/20/20

“From the Start, Federal Agents Demanded a Role in Suppressing Anti-Racism Protests,” Mike Baker, New York Times, 7/28/20

