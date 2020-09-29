Related Content: Listen to full episode here

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Anne break down the bombshell New York Times report exposing President Trump’s tax returns extending over two decades.

In the full episode, Preet and Anne discuss President Trump’s nomination of 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the politics of the forthcoming confirmation battle, and more.

Preet and Anne will continue to cover these stories as news develops. To listen to future episodes of the CAFE Insider podcast, and to get access to all exclusive CAFE Insider content, including the newly launched United Security and Cyber Space podcasts, try out the membership free for two weeks: www.cafe.com/insider

Sign up to receive the weekly CAFE Brief newsletter, featuring analysis by Elie Honig: www.cafe.com/brief

To receive an invitation to the Stay Tuned Live Cocktail Hour with all CAFE hosts, held via Zoom on Thursday, October 1 at 6:30PM ET sign up here: www.cafe.com/preet

This podcast is produced by CAFE Studios.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Jake Kaplan – Editorial Producer

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

“Long-Concealed Records Show Trump’s Chronic Losses and Years of Tax Avoidance,” NYT, 9/27/20