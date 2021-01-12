In this episode of CAFE Insider, “Insurrection Aftermath,” Preet and Anne discuss the aftermath of the insurrection at the Capitol (including the likelihood of a second impeachment of President Trump), the charges being brought against rioters, and the law enforcement failure that permitted the mob to breach the Capitol building.

We hope you’re finding CAFE Insider informative. Email us at [email protected] with your suggestions and questions for Preet and Anne.

This podcast is produced by CAFE Studios.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Jake Kaplan – Editorial Producer

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

CAPITOL INSURRECTION

“Capitol Coup,” CAFE Insider, 1/6/21

“Diagnosing Trump (with George Conway),” Stay Tuned with Preet, 10/10/19

“The Attack on the Capitol Was Even Worse Than It Looked,” NYT, 1/11/21

“These Are the 5 People Who Died in the Capitol Riot,” NYT, 1/11/21

“Capitol Police officer who was on duty during the riot has died by suicide, his family says,” WaPo, 1/11/21

“Inside the remarkable rift between Donald Trump and Mike Pence,” WaPo, 1/11/21

“Law enforcement absent from cameras as questions about attack mount,” CNN, 1/11/21

“Yes, It Was a Coup Attempt. Here’s Why.” Fiona Hill op-ed, Politico, 1/11/21

VIDEO: Nancy Pelosi 60 Minutes interview, 1/10/21

REMOVING TRUMP FROM OFFICE

Article I, Section 2, Clause 5 of the U.S. Constitution

Article I, Section 3, Clause 6 of the U.S. Constitution

Article I, Section 3, Clause 7 of the U.S. Constitution

Article II, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution

14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution

25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution

D.C. §22–1322. Rioting or inciting to riot.

Brandenburg v. Ohio, U.S. Supreme Court, opinion, 1969

“Incitement of Insurrection,” Article of Impeachment, 1/11/21

“Chad Wolf resigns as homeland security secretary,” WaPo, 1/11/21

“The Trump Administration Officials Who Resigned Over the Violence in the Capitol,” NYT, 1/11/21

“Schumer Exploring Emergency Session for Senate Impeachment Trial,” Bloomberg, 1/11/21

“Pence has not ruled out 25th Amendment, source says,” CNN, 1/9/21

“White House Forced Georgia U.S. Attorney to Resign,” WSJ, 1/9/21

“The Urgency of a Second Trump Impeachment,” Lawfare, 1/8/21

“DeVos resigned after believing 25th Amendment was off the table,” Politico, 1/8/21

“The Constitution’s Option for Impeachment After a President Leaves Office,” Just Security, 1/8/21

“McConnell memo outlines how Senate would conduct second trial for Trump if House impeaches,” WaPo, 1/8/21

“Mitch McConnell reportedly never wants to speak to Trump again after the Capitol riot,” Business Insider, 1/8/21

“Can Trump be charged with inciting a riot? Legal bar is high,” WaPo, 1/8/21

“The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide,” Just Security, 1/6/21

“An impeached and convicted Trump could still run in 2020. Here’s how to stop him.” WaPo, 11/6/19

“War Secretary’s Impeachment Trial,” U.S. Senate, 1876

VIDEO: Governor Schwarzenegger’s Message Following this Week’s Attack on the Capitol, 1/10/21

JOSH HAWLEY & TED CRUZ

“Hawley and Cruz face mounting calls to resign over push to overturn election,” Vox, 1/10/21

“It’s Time for Congress to Expel Trump’s Enablers In Its Ranks,” Daily Beast, 1/8/21

Sen. Hawley tweet, 1/7/21

CHARGES FOR CAPITOL RIOTERS

“Several Capitol police officers suspended, more than a dozen under investigation over actions related to rally, riot,” WaPo, 1/11/21

“Pipe bombs found at DNC and RNC buildings were viable,” CBS, 1/10/21

“There’s No Single Domestic Terrorism Statute. But Those Involved in the Riot at the Capitol May Still Be Prosecuted Under These Laws,” TIME, 1/9/21

“Black Police Officers Describe The Racist Attacks They Faced As They Protected The Capitol,” BuzzFeed News, 1/9/21

“Figures Show Stark Difference Between Arrests At D.C. Black Lives Matter Protest And Arrests At Capitol Hill,” Forbes, 1/8/21

“Race double standard clear in rioters’ Capitol insurrection,” AP, 1/7/21

“Compiling the Criminal Charges Following the Capitol Riot,” Lawfare, 1/7/21

TRUMP TWITTER BAN

1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution

“Merkel among EU leaders questioning Twitter’s Trump ban,” Politico, 1/12/21

“Can Twitter Legally Bar Trump? The First Amendment Says Yes,” NYT, 1/9/21

“Permanent suspension of @realDonaldTrump,” Twitter, 1/8/21