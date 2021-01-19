  • Transcript
In this episode of CAFE Insider, Preet and Anne break down President Trump’s second impeachment, the uncertainty of the Senate impeachment trial, the inspector general report about the Trump administration’s child separation policy, and more.

Impeached for Life, Twice

President Trump made history when he became the first U.S. president to be impeached by the House of Representatives twice.

After the House impeached Trump, the focus now shifts to the Senate, where Trump will stand trial for incitement of insurrection. Preet and Anne discuss the uncertainty over how the Senate will move forward with a trial after Trump has left office.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice announced that prosecutors are exploring sedition charges for individuals who participated in the insurrection at the Capitol. Preet and Anne break down potential charges that rioters may face, and the absence of public displays of leadership from law enforcement in the weeks since the insurrection. 

Lastly, an inspector general report revealed the extent of DOJ involvement in the Trump administration’s child separation policy at the US-Mexico border. Preet and Anne react to former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s statement expressing regret for his involvement in the policy.