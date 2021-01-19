In this episode of CAFE Insider, Preet and Anne break down President Trump’s second impeachment, the uncertainty of the Senate impeachment trial, the inspector general report about the Trump administration’s child separation policy, and more.

We hope you’re finding CAFE Insider informative. Email us at [email protected] with your suggestions and questions for Preet and Anne.

This podcast is produced by CAFE Studios.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Jake Kaplan – Editorial Producer

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

Doing Justice trailer

PARDONS

“Note From Elie: The Notorious RSB,” CAFE, 11/20/20

Article II, Section 2, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution

“Standards for Consideration of Clemency Petitioners,” DOJ

“Trump Prepares Pardon Wave for Final Hours,” NYT, 1/18/21

“Prospect of Pardons in Final Days Fuels Market to Buy Access to Trump,” NYT, 1/17/21

Preet Bharara tweet, 1/18/21

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT

Article I, Section 2, Clause 5 of the U.S. Constitution

Article I, Section 3, Clause 6 of the U.S. Constitution

Article I, Section 3, Clause 7 of the U.S. Constitution

Article II, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution

14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution

18 U.S. Code §2383 – Rebellion or insurrection

“Incitement of Insurrection,” Article of Impeachment, 1/11/21

“Cheney: I Will Vote To Impeach The President,” Rep. Liz Cheney statement, 1/12/21

“The Constitution offers another path to Trump accountability,” National Constitution Center, 1/14/21

“Giuliani says he won’t represent Trump at president’s impeachment trial,” ABC News, 1/18/21

“Why Trump Can Be Convicted Even as an Ex-President,” Steve Vladeck op-ed, NYT, 1/14/21

“The 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump,” WaPo, 1/13/21

“Once Trump leaves office, the Senate can’t hold an impeachment trial,” J. Michael Luttig op-ed, WaPo, 1/12/21

“McConnell Privately Backs Impeachment as House Moves to Charge Trump,” NYT, 1/12/21

CAPITOL INSURRECTION

18 U.S. Code §2384 – Seditious conspiracy

18 U.S. Code §1111 – Murder

“There’s No Single Domestic Terrorism Statute. But Those Involved in the Riot at the Capitol May Still Be Prosecuted Under These Laws,” TIME, 1/9/21

VIDEO: News Conference on Charges Related to Attack on U.S. Capitol, C-SPAN, 1/12/21

CHILD SEPARATION POLICY

“Don’t Spare the Rod,” CAFE Insider, 10/13/20

“Review of the Department of Justice’s Planning and Implementation of Its Zero Tolerance Policy and Its Coordination with the Departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services,” Office of the Inspector General, 1/2021

“Trump and Aides Drove Family Separation at Border, Documents Say,” NYT, 1/14/21

“Justice officials respond to report on family separation by blaming Trump, expressing regret,” NBC News, 1/14/21