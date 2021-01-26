In this episode of CAFE Insider, Preet and Anne look back on President Biden’s first week in office. They also break down former President Trump’s last-minute pardon blitz, Trump’s forthcoming Senate impeachment trial, and more.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

BIDEN’S FIRST WEEK

28 U.S. Code §371 – Judiciary and Judicial Procedure. Retirement on salary; retirement in senior status

Nominations Confirmed (Civilian), U.S. Senate

“Proclamation on Ending Discriminatory Bans on Entry to The United States,” President Biden, 1/20/21

“Executive Order on the Revision of Civil Immigration Enforcement Policies and Priorities,” President Biden, 1/20/21

“Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing,” President Biden, 1/20/21

“Here are the executive orders Biden has signed so far,” CNN, 1/25/21

PARDONS

“Note From Elie: The Notorious RSB,” CAFE, 11/20/20

Article II, Section 2, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution

United States of America v. Brian Kolfage, Stephen Bannon, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea, SDNY, indictment, 8/20/20

“Standards for Consideration of Clemency Petitioners,” DOJ

“Statement from the Press Secretary Regarding Executive Grants of Clemency,” President Trump, 1/20/21

“Trump’s Pardon of Bannon Could Raise Risk for 3 Co-Defendants,” NYT, 1/26/21

“Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well,” Just Security, 1/24/21

“With hours left in office, Trump pardons Bannon and other allies,” NYT, 1/19/21

“Trump should not pardon ex-politician and criminal Sheldon Silver,” NY Post, 1/19/21

“Trump Prepares Pardon Wave for Final Hours,” NYT, 1/18/21

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT

“The Final Countdown,” CAFE Insider, 1/19/21

Article I, Section 3, Clause 6 of the U.S. Constitution

Article I, Section 3, Clause 7 of the U.S. Constitution

“Incitement of Insurrection,” Article of Impeachment, 1/11/21

“Leahy, not Roberts, to preside over impeachment trial,” The Hill, 1/25/21

“McConnell Privately Backs Impeachment as House Moves to Charge Trump,” NYT, 1/12/21

VIDEO: Raskin reads the full article of impeachment against Trump, 1/25/21

ACTING AG ROSEN

“The Justice Dept.’s inspector general opens an investigation into any efforts to overturn the election,” NYT, 1/25/21

“Trump Pressed Justice Department to Go Directly to Supreme Court to Overturn Election Results,” WSJ, 1/23/21

“Pennsylvania Lawmaker Played Key Role in Trump’s Plot to Oust Acting Attorney General,” NYT, 1/23/21

“Trump and Justice Dept. Lawyer Said to Have Plotted to Oust Acting Attorney General,” NYT, 1/22/21