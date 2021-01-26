  • Transcript
  • Show Notes

In this episode of CAFE Insider, Preet and Anne look back on President Biden’s first week in office. They also break down former President Trump’s last-minute pardon blitz, Trump’s forthcoming Senate impeachment trial, and more.

We hope you’re finding CAFE Insider informative. Email us at [email protected] with your suggestions and questions for Preet and Anne. 

This podcast is produced by CAFE Studios. 

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Jake Kaplan – Editorial Producer

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

Doing Justice, CAFE

BIDEN’S FIRST WEEK

28 U.S. Code §371 – Judiciary and Judicial Procedure. Retirement on salary; retirement in senior status

Nominations Confirmed (Civilian), U.S. Senate

“Proclamation on Ending Discriminatory Bans on Entry to The United States,” President Biden, 1/20/21

“Executive Order on the Revision of Civil Immigration Enforcement Policies and Priorities,” President Biden, 1/20/21

“Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing,” President Biden, 1/20/21

“Here are the executive orders Biden has signed so far,” CNN, 1/25/21

PARDONS

“Note From Elie: The Notorious RSB,” CAFE, 11/20/20

Article II, Section 2, Clause 1 of the U.S. Constitution

United States of America v. Brian Kolfage, Stephen Bannon, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea, SDNY, indictment, 8/20/20

“Standards for Consideration of Clemency Petitioners,” DOJ

“Statement from the Press Secretary Regarding Executive Grants of Clemency,” President Trump, 1/20/21

“Trump’s Pardon of Bannon Could Raise Risk for 3 Co-Defendants,” NYT, 1/26/21

“Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well,” Just Security, 1/24/21

“With hours left in office, Trump pardons Bannon and other allies,” NYT, 1/19/21

“Trump should not pardon ex-politician and criminal Sheldon Silver,” NY Post, 1/19/21

“Trump Prepares Pardon Wave for Final Hours,” NYT, 1/18/21

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT

“The Final Countdown,” CAFE Insider, 1/19/21

Article I, Section 3, Clause 6 of the U.S. Constitution

Article I, Section 3, Clause 7 of the U.S. Constitution

“Incitement of Insurrection,” Article of Impeachment, 1/11/21

“Leahy, not Roberts, to preside over impeachment trial,” The Hill, 1/25/21

“McConnell Privately Backs Impeachment as House Moves to Charge Trump,” NYT, 1/12/21

VIDEO: Raskin reads the full article of impeachment against Trump, 1/25/21

ACTING AG ROSEN 

“The Justice Dept.’s inspector general opens an investigation into any efforts to overturn the election,” NYT, 1/25/21

“Trump Pressed Justice Department to Go Directly to Supreme Court to Overturn Election Results,” WSJ, 1/23/21

“Pennsylvania Lawmaker Played Key Role in Trump’s Plot to Oust Acting Attorney General,” NYT, 1/23/21

“Trump and Justice Dept. Lawyer Said to Have Plotted to Oust Acting Attorney General,” NYT, 1/22/21

Biden’s First Week in Office

Last week, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States — now his real work begins. 

Biden kicked off his presidency by issuing a slew of executive orders covering, among other issues, COVID-19, immigration, and racial equity. Many of these executive actions reversed Trump administration policies, while others advanced Biden campaign promises.

Meanwhile, former President Trump used his final hours in office to grant clemency to 144 individuals. Preet and Anne discuss the notable pardon recipients and snubs, and explain whether Trump could have issued a secret self-pardon.

Lastly, the House impeachment managers delivered the article of impeachment against Trump to the Senate, which initiated the trial process. Preet and Anne break down the unusual arrangement in which Senator Patrick Leahy, the president pro tempore, will preside over the trial.  

1/26/2021