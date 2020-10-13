In this episode of CAFE Insider, “Don’t Spare the Rod,” Preet and Anne break down former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s involvement in the Trump administration’s child separation policy at the US-Mexico border, the vice presidential debate, Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, the foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and more.

