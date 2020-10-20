In this episode of CAFE Insider, “October Surprise(s)?” Preet and Anne break down the multitude of questions raised by the controversial New York Post article that sought to implicate Vice President Joe Biden in corruption related to a Ukrainian energy firm linked to Hunter Biden, Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings, the terrorism charges in the foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the DOJ “unmasking” probe investigating Obama administration officials that concluded without any charges or a public report, and more.

