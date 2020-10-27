In this episode of CAFE Insider, “What to Expect When You’re Electing,” Preet and Anne break down Russian and Iranian efforts to influence the election, President Trump’s threats to deploy troops to poll sites, law enforcement preparations to ensure voter safety at the polls, the Supreme Court decision regarding absentee ballots in Wisconsin, Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation, and more.

We hope you’re finding CAFE Insider informative. Email us at [email protected] with your suggestions and questions for Preet and Anne.

This podcast is produced by CAFE Studios.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Jake Kaplan – Editorial Producer

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

AMY CONEY BARRETT CONFIRMATION

2020 General Election Early Vote Statistics, U.S. Elections Project

“Power Up: Mitch McConnell won the battle on Barrett. But will he win the war to keep his Senate majority?” WaPo, 10/27/20

“GOP bets Democrats won’t expand Supreme Court. Progressives say: Call their bluff,” NBC News, 10/26/20

“I Was Reagan’s Solicitor General. Here’s What Biden Should Do With the Court,” Charles Fried op-ed, NYT, 10/19/20

FOREIGN ELECTION INTERFERENCE

Cyber Space ft. Sue Gordon, 10/23/20

“DNI John Ratcliffe’s Remarks at Press Conference on Election Security,” ODNI, 10/21/20

“FBI Director Christopher Wray’s Remarks at Press Conference on Election Security,” FBI, 10/21/20

“Scoop: Trump’s post-election execution list,” AXIOS, 10/25/20

“Foreign Influence Operations and the 2020 Election: Framing the Debate,” Lawfare, 10/23/20

“U.S. government concludes Iran was behind threatening emails sent to Democrats,” WaPo, 10/22/20

“Schumer says briefing on Iranian election interference didn’t convince him effort was meant to hurt Trump,” The Hill, 10/22/20

“The Goal of Iran’s Fake ‘Proud Boys’ Emails Was Chaos,” Vice, 10/22/20

“Iran and Russia Seek to Influence Election in Final Days, U.S. Officials Warn,” NYT, 10/21/20

LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THE POLLS

18 U.S. Code §592. Troops at polls

18 U.S. Code §593. Interference by armed forces

52 U.S. Code §10101. Voting rights

10 U.S. Code §252. Use of militia and armed forces to enforce Federal authority

“Legal Challenges to a President’s Attempt to Deploy Law Enforcement to the Polls on or Around Election Day,” Protect Democracy, August 2020

“Video shows NYPD officers using patrol vehicle speakers to share ‘Trump 2020’ message,” The Hill, 10/25/20

“Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead,” Just Security, 10/19/20

Juliette Kayyem tweets, 10/25/20

ELECTION LITIGATION

“Can Trump Steal The Election? (with Marc Elias),” Stay Tuned with Preet, 10/8/20

U.S. Constitution Article 1, Section IV, Clause 1. Elections Clause

Democratic National Committee v. Wisconsin State Legislature, U.S. Supreme Court, opinion, concurrences, and dissents, 10/26/20

“A Day-By-Day Guide to What Could Happen If This Election Goes Bad,” Politico, 10/23/20

“Election night marks the end of one phase of campaign 2020 – and the start of another,” Pew Research Center, 10/22/20

LINCOLN PROJECT BILLBOARDS

Lincoln Project letter, 10/24/20

Marc Kasowitz letter to Lincoln Project, 10/23/20

Doobie Brothers letter to Bill Murray, 9/23/20

Bill Murray letter to Doobie Brothers, 9/25/20

Preet Bharara tweet, 10/24/20