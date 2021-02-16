In this episode of CAFE Insider, Preet and Anne break down the arguments made by the House impeachment managers and former President Trump’s legal team during the Senate impeachment trial, the drama surrounding the debate over calling witnesses to testify at the trial, and the implications of Trump’s acquittal.

We hope you’re finding CAFE Insider informative. Email us at [email protected] with your suggestions and questions for Preet and Anne.

This podcast is produced by CAFE Studios.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Jake Kaplan – Editorial Producer

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

Doing Justice, CAFE

IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

Article I, Section 3, Clause 5 of the U.S. Constitution

Article I, Section 3, Clause 6 of the U.S. Constitution

Article I, Section 3, Clause 7 of the U.S. Constitution

1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution

5th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution

“Incitement of Insurrection,” Article of Impeachment, 1/11/21

Guilty or Not Guilty (Article of Impeachment Against Former President Donald John Trump), U.S. Senate vote, 2/13/21

On the Motion (Shall It Be In Order to Consider and Debate Any Motion to Subpoena Witnesses or Documents?), U.S. Senate vote, 2/13/21

On the Motion (Is Former President Donald John Trump Subject to a Court of Impeachment for Acts Committed While President?), U.S. Senate vote, 2/9/21

On the Motion to Table (Motion to Table: Is the Point of Order Well Taken?), U.S. Senate vote, 1/26/21

“Brandenburg Test,” Cornell Legal Information Institute

“Cassidy Votes to Convict President Donald Trump,” Sen. Cassidy statement, 2/13/21

“Senator Burr Statement on Vote to Convict Former President Trump on Article of Impeachment,” Sen. Burr statement, 2/13/21

“Herrera Beutler Again Confirms Conversation with McCarthy Regarding January 6 U.S. Capitol Attack,” Rep. Herrera Beutler statement, 2/12/21

“I Will Vote To Impeach The President,” Rep. Cheney statement, 1/12/21

“Legal Scholars on a Senator’s Oath,” letter, 2/12/21

“Constitutional Law Scholars on President Trump’s First Amendment Defense,” letter, 2/5/21

“House Impeachment Managers Request Former President Trump Testify Under Oath Next Week,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, 2/4/21

“Pelosi announces plans for ‘9/11-type commission’ to investigate Capitol attack,” CNN, 2/15/21

“New details about Trump-McCarthy shouting match show Trump refused to call off the rioters,” CNN, 2/12/21

“Trump’s First Amendment defense relies on a core argument that has been discredited,” NYT, Trip Gabriel, 2/12/21

VIDEO: “McConnell’s full remarks following Senate vote to acquit Trump,” 2/13/21

VIDEO: “Trump Defense Attorney Shows Montage Of Democrats Using ‘Fight’ Rhetoric,” 2/12/21

Preet Bharara tweet, 2/10/21

NPR ALL THINGS CONSIDERED

“8-Year-Old Calls Out NPR For Lack Of Dinosaur Stories,” NPR, 2/9/21