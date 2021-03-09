In this episode of CAFE Insider, Preet and Anne break down the impending investigation into sexual harassment allegations made against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and the jury selection process in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged for the death of George Floyd. They also reflect on the alarming rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans during the pandemic.

We hope you’re finding CAFE Insider informative. Email us at [email protected] with your suggestions and questions for Preet and Anne.

This podcast is produced by CAFE Studios.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Jake Kaplan – Editorial Producer

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

RSVP to CAFE live event with historians Heather Cox Richardson & Joanne Freeman

“The DA, The Gov, & The Boss,” CAFE Insider, 3/2/21

“America, Racism & Patterns of Change (with Heather Cox Richardson).” Stay Tuned with Preet, 6/11/20

“Civil Rights and Wrongs Under Jeff Sessions (with Vanita Gupta),” Stay Tuned with Preet, 9/26/17

United Security, CAFE

Deputy Attorney General & Associate Attorney General Nominees Testify at Confirmation Hearing, C-SPAN, 3/9/21

Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, Atul Gawande

Complications: A Surgeon’s Notes on an Imperfect Science, Atul Gawande

ANDREW CUOMO

18 U.S. Code §1519. Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in Federal investigations

New York Executive Law §63-8. General duties

“Nursing Home Response to COVID-19 Pandemic,” New York State Office of the Attorney General Letitia James, report, 1/30/21

“Attorney General James Makes Appointments to Lead Investigation Into Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Governor Cuomo,” New York State Office of the Attorney General Letitia James, statement, 3/8/21

“Sexual Harassment Claims Against Cuomo: What We Know So Far,” NYT, 3/6/21

“New York AG cleared to ‘move forward’ with inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo,” NBC News, 3/1/21

“FBI, U.S. attorney in Brooklyn probing Cuomo administration on nursing homes,” Albany Times Union, 2/17/21

“Cuomo Won’t Face Federal Charges Over Moreland Ethics Panel,” NYT, 1/11/16

“Cuomo’s Office Hobbled Ethics Inquiries by Moreland Commission,” NYT, 7/23/14

DEREK CHAUVIN

MN Stat §609.19. Murder in the second degree

MN Stat §609.195. Murder in the third degree

MN Stat §609.205. Manslaughter in the second degree

“Jury selection paused for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death,” AP, 3/8/21

“Why picking a jury for the Derek Chauvin trial is so hard,” AXIOS, 3/8/21

“The trial of Derek Chauvin begins this month in the death of George Floyd. Here’s what to know.” USA Today, 3/4/21

“Anti-Trump social media posts by Roger Stone jury forewoman fuel controversy in case,” CNBC, 2/13/20

“Mohamed Noor, former Minneapolis police officer, sentenced to 12½ years in fatal shooting of woman,” CNN, 6/7/19

HATE CRIMES AGAINST ASIAN AMERICANS

18 U.S. Code §249 – Hate crime acts

NY Penal Law §485.05 – Hate crimes

Hate Crimes, FBI

“New Data on Anti-Asian Hate Incidents Against Elderly and Total National Incidents in 2020,” Stop AAPI Hate, report, 2/9/21

“NYPD Forms Asian Hate Crime Task Force,” WSJ, 10/18/20