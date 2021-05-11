In this episode of the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Joyce break down the federal civil rights charges against Derek Chauvin and three other former Minneapolis police officers in connection with the killing of George Floyd. They also discuss the debate surrounding a juror in the Chauvin trial whose previously-undisclosed attendance of an MLK-inspired March on Washington could constitute grounds for an appeal, and the latest in the sagas of Rudy Giuliani and Bill Barr.

