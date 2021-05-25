RSVP to CAFE Live event with Heather and Joanne on Thursday, May 27th at 6pm ET. The event will also be live streamed on CAFE’s FaceBook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.

In this episode of the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Joyce break down the New York Attorney General’s criminal investigation into The Trump Organization, the debate in Congress over launching a 9/11-style commission to investigate the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol, and the Supreme Court’s decision to review a major abortion case.

Preet Bharara:

From CAFE and the Vox Media Podcast Network, welcome to CAFE Insider. I’m Preet Bharara.

Joyce Vance:

And I’m Joyce Vance.

Preet Bharara:

How are you, Joyce?

Joyce Vance:

I’m good. How are you?

Preet Bharara:

I’m good. I think things are, you know, gradually getting better. We have exciting news. I know that you know about it.

Joyce Vance:

I know. It is exciting.

Preet Bharara:

And, in anticipation of the podcast, we have a live event that I've mentioned before. It'll be streamed on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, starring Professors Richardson and Freeman. To RSVP, go to café.com/live. And, they'll talk about their own roles as historians and share inspiring stories of women journalists and activists and historians from past pivotal moments who have helped do what's very important, Joyce. Right the ship of state toward a more perfect union.

Joyce Vance:

I am. I’m so excited and so looking forward to this. Two of my favorite people in one podcast. It’s… It’s perfect.

Preet Bharara:

It is. Now, you… Can you explain to people what you did over the weekend?

Joyce Vance:

Do I have to?

Preet Bharara:

Yes, you do. It’s in the contract.

Joyce Vance:

Okay. So, here goes. There’s actually a holiday called National Drinking With Chickens Day on the National Register of Holidays…

Preet Bharara:

I mean, that’s a… That’s… That’s not true, is it?

Joyce Vance:

It is true. It’s legit and the woman who did it wrote a cookbook full of drinks to go with the occasion. So, we had our…

Preet Bharara:

Wait. Wait. I’m sorry. I’m sorry. Does the cookbook have chicken recipes, too?

Joyce Vance:

No. No chicken recipes. Drinking recipes so you can drink with your chickens. Although, it does include egg whites in some of the drinks, to be fair.

Preet Bharara:

That’s all you’re going to say? There’s not… What…? What do the chickens drink?

Joyce Vance:

Well, the chickens, you know, just sort of wander around and wonder why everyone’s invading their space.

Preet Bharara:

Oh, the chickens are tee… Or, the chickens are teetotalers.

Joyce Vance:

Our COVID pod, however, was not teetotalers. We had three courses of alcoholic beverages. I personally felt a little bit worse for the wear yesterday morning. And, we even wrote haikus about drinking with chickens. It… It was an event.

Preet Bharara:

Before we taped this morning, I got a text from my wife that says, “Make sure Joyce knows about this.” At 7:15 in the morning, she sends along a New York Times article whose headline is… Did you see this?

Joyce Vance:

I did see this.

Preet Bharara:

Stop Kissing and Snuggling Chickens, CDC Says After Salmonella Outbreak. Like… So, it was all fun and games until the salmonella outbreak.

Joyce Vance:

Until somebody gets salmonella. I think we’re safe. We’re not big chicken kissers and our chickens aren’t of the snuggly variety. But Drinking With Chickens Day, you know, it was… It was pretty great. That may be a reflection of how boring our lives have been for the last year. But the drinks were really good. I pulled stuff out of the garden and made vespers with nasturtium blossoms and felt very accomplished.

Preet Bharara:

Boy, that sounds pretty fancy. All right. So, are you… Are you still…? Are you still hungover from the chicken drinks?

Joyce Vance:

I’m getting better. I don’t drink a whole lot and my husband teases me that I’m a lightweight when I do, so it was a… It was a tough, tough night for me.

Preet Bharara:

All right. So, you feel ready to talk about the investigation into the former President of the United States, Donald Trump?

Joyce Vance:

Well, I do. That always wakes us up, doesn’t it?

Preet Bharara:

It’s like… It’s like a hangover cure. Not really.

Joyce Vance:

Unbelievable.

Preet Bharara:

I have a hangover from that presidency, still.

Joyce Vance:

Yeah, no kidding.

Preet Bharara:

So, the news in the past week since we last met and spoke on this podcast… You know, somewhat breathlessly reported. We can talk about how breathless one should be, is that the New York State Attorney General, Tish James, Letitia James, who everyone has known has been engaged in a civil investigation of the Trump organization and various things relating to the President and people around him, essentially announced that that investigation was being transformed into a criminal investigation. And, I think that what was confusing to some people in the opening hours of the announcement… What appears to be the case is she and her office are not necessarily doing some fully independent, separate investigation from what the D.A., Cy Vance, is doing. But they are joining forces and they’re doing a thing that was not uncommon when I was a U.S. Attorney between law enforcement offices, prosecutor’s offices. They’ve cross-designated, as I understand it, two lawyers, or at least two lawyers, in the AG’s office to be special assistant district attorneys in the Manhattan DA’s office.

Preet Bharara:

So, the DA has some evidence that’s been uncovered. The AG has some evidence that’s been uncovered. And, they’re joining forces and working together in a way that’s probably more streamlined and probably more efficient and economical to see what will happen as they get more and more evidence and get further along in the investigation. Is this a big deal or not?

Joyce Vance:

I think it’s a big deal, but not for the reasons that a lot of people thought early on. You know, early on, there was all of this excitement. They must be really close. Tish James has a criminal case. My feeling is a little bit more nuanced. For one thing, when prosecutors bring their cases together, there are a lot of turf battles involved, right? And, this means that they think that whatever’s going on is worth each of them giving up a little bit of the self-acclaim that might otherwise come from having an independent case. And, I have actually a question for you about that. But the other thing that this implies to me is that they think their cases are serious. They don’t want to inadvertently step on each other’s toes and they think that each of the offices has evidence that, working together, when they merge it all, is better than how the evidence would play out separately.

Joyce Vance:

So, this seems significant to me. My question for you, though, is the New York Attorney General came out with a statement. Cy Vance didn’t. He declined to give one. Do you read anything into that?

Preet Bharara:

I’m not sure what to read into that other than it’s the Attorney General’s investigation that has changed and that sort of leads me to why I think this is potentially significant. It’s one thing if there seems to be smoke and red flags with respect to a particular organization or a person and one opens up a criminal investigation because you think that’s worthwhile to do. It’s another thing in my mind to begin and for several months conduct a civil investigation and then transform it into a criminal investigation and make an announcement about that. That suggests a changed circumstance.

Joyce Vance:

It’s quite a promise.

Preet Bharara:

That suggests, A, that people found evidence that shows something about the state of mind of people that means that the bad things that they’re looking at were not an accident, were not recklessness, were not just mere negligence, but something intentional that potentially violated the criminal statute, and that took months to happen. And then, second, you feel confident enough about it, as you just sort of alluded to a second ago, that you make a public statement about it. Now, it happens to be the case, for good or ill, that the AG’s office makes more public statements than the DA’s office, and we can talk about some of the statements that she made into the lead-up to the election when she became the Attorney General. But I don’t know that I see so much in that, but it does seem significant to me, although not earth-shattering, that they were looking at something, somebody has found some evidence of criminal intent and that they have formally entered into a cross-designation with the DA’s office. That means that something is brewing.

Joyce Vance:

And, it means that two separate offices, prosecutors looking at different evidence streams, both believe that there’s a criminal case worth investigating, which I think is also significant here.

Preet Bharara:

So, what’s the…? What are the charges going to be? Don’t you get asked that every day?

Joyce Vance:

I do. And, you know, my crystal ball is so shot at this point. But it seems like the core of these allegations has always involved financial misdealing by Trump Organization that centers around how they paid their taxes and how they got loans.

Preet Bharara:

Yeah. The taxes is always what gets you, right?

Joyce Vance:

Absolutely. And, it would be such a fitting sort of an end note here.

Preet Bharara:

Do you think the Trump Organization has a defense because his taxes are under audit, going on year 81?

Joyce Vance:

Sure. Absolutely. It sounds like a good defense to me. No.

Preet Bharara:

Then, the other information… And, we can go back and talk about the AG in a moment, is that the CFO, the chief financial officer, of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, looks like he’s being pursued for things that he might have done for the purpose of… We’ve seen this reel before. To pressure him to cooperate. I don’t think it takes a rocket scientist to understand that the cooperation with authorities of sort of the money guy, the CFO of any organization, is super significant because, to the extent there were financial shenanigans, which seems to be the focus of multiple investigations, that’s the person who would know about it.

Preet Bharara:

And, there’s also reporting that the daughter-in-law, the former daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg is cooperating. Maybe knows things, maybe has a bone to pick. I’m not sure. But the more and more examples you have of people who are prepared to talk to the authorities about the Trump Organization and Donald Trump and the people around him, his children, maybe his son-in-law, the more trouble for Trump. That’s just obvious.

Joyce Vance:

I think that’s right. You know, there’s a moment in every case, sometimes a dramatic moment, where an agent looks at a person that they’re speaking with and they tell them, “You can either be a defendant or you can be a witness.” And, Allen Weisselberg has really resisted becoming a witness. I’m not sure what to make of the fact that during some of the Mueller investigation and the federal cases in the Southern District, Weisselberg was at one point reportedly given limited immunity to testify or to speak with investigators. And then, he went straight back to work at the Trump Organization, which has always struck me as being a little bit odd and out of place.

Preet Bharara:

Right. You can’t become a turncoat and then go back. So, maybe he wasn’t a turncoat.

Joyce Vance:

Well, that… That seems pretty clear. But it seems like Cy Vance is amping up the pressure on him and that’s probably part of what the New York Attorney General brings to the table here. His personal taxes, this notion now that not only did he pay some of his grandkids’ tuition, which is fine, but apparently his daughter-in-law, former daughter-in-law, has now said that Trump signed some of those checks, which would be a little bit less than kosher.

Preet Bharara:

Can we talk about this other silly thing that people are saying? People are getting a little bit ahead of themselves. There is no charge yet against Donald Trump or anyone around him in connection with these investigations we’ve been discussing. I suspect there will be, but you don’t know. There may never be charges.

Joyce Vance:

Or, it could be just the corporation, right? It could be not Trump personally.

Preet Bharara:

Yeah. Or, someone around Trump.

Joyce Vance:

Right.

Preet Bharara:

You know, one of his sons was deposed. It could be… It could be a Trump kid. We just don’t know. And, even though we make somewhat informed judgements, sometimes the prosecutors themselves don’t know. I often tell people the story that there have been times when we have been investigating significant people and it’s publicly known, just because it’s hard to keep under wraps, that there’s an investigation. And, at various points, if you asked me, will there ultimately be a charge against Sheldon Silver, who was then the Speaker of the New York State Assembly, I would have told you, “I don’t know.” Because the team was still assessing the evidence and testing it, sometimes talking to defense counsel to see what their defenses were.

Preet Bharara:

So, it’s not always clear that the prosecutors and investigators themselves know. And, by the way, that’s not a bad thing. That’s a good thing. You shouldn’t pre-judge the case. You shouldn’t decide upon the opening of a case, the opening of an investigation, or even when you’re somewhat far along, that 100% you’re going to bring charges, because that would be to not be proceeding with an open mind. And, you can’t get into this idea… I write about this in my book, this idea that no matter what, if we expended all this time and energy and resources, well, we better have something to show for it. Sometimes, you don’t have anything to show for it except that you performed your duties in conformity with what justice required, and sometimes justice requires walking away.

Preet Bharara:

And, I don’t know where they are. We just speculate about these things. But in any event, people are getting ahead of themselves and they’re wondering, “Well, what if Trump get charged and what if he’s ensconced between the sheets in Mar-A-Lago?” And, that the governor of the state, Republican Ron DeSantis, can figure out a way to protect Trump from being brought to New York to face justice. That’s a ludicrous worry, correct?

Joyce Vance:

Yeah. Absolutely. For one thing, I think, isn’t Trump already at Bedminster in New Jersey? But even if he was still in Florida, this notion that one state can keep another state from extraditing is just wrong. It’s wrong constitutionally. It’s wrong on the law. It’s a routine practice to take a defendant from one state to another.

Preet Bharara:

Does the Constitution have something to say about this?

Joyce Vance:

It actually does have something to say about this and it’s…

Preet Bharara:

What…? What article would that be in, Joyce?

Joyce Vance:

Oh, Preet. Darn it.

Preet Bharara:

Ha ha ha. I’ll tell you. It’s Article Four, Section Two.

Joyce Vance:

Thank you. It is Article Four, Section Two of the Constitution. And, look. There’s just no room for doubt here.

Preet Bharara:

Can we read it? Can we read it? Can we…?

Joyce Vance:

Yeah.

Preet Bharara:

Can we do a little Constitutional reading? It’s the extradition clause, which seems relevant here. Quote. “A person charged in any state with treason, felony or other crime, who shall flee from justice and be found in another state shall, on demand of the executive authority of the state from which he fled, be delivered up to be removed to the state having jurisdiction of the crime.” End quote. Many, many, many issues that are pertinent to criminal procedure are not of Constitutional dimension. This is.

Joyce Vance:

And… And, the word “shall” makes it absolutely clear that if Trump is in a state where someone wants to protect him if he’s indicted down the road by New York, too bad. He’s going back to New York to face the charges.

Preet Bharara:

Does it matter, as a legal issue, that he could argue he didn’t flee? I mean, the Constitutional provision says flee. He would just say, “I’m just in this other state. I’m not fleeing.” I don’t think that matters.

Joyce Vance:

No, I don’t think that that matters at all. Really, the only issue that you can challenge under this interstate compact on detainers would be identity, if he were to make a credible argument that he was not the Donald J. Trump who is named in a punitive indictment from the… From somebody in New York. Other than that, he… He gets transferred back.

Preet Bharara:

And, you know, apart from the Constitution, there’s a Florida criminal procedure provision that says, quote, “It is the duty of the governor of this state to have arrested and delivered up to the executive authority of any other state of the United States any person charged in that state with treason, felony or other crime who has fled from justice and is found in this state.” So, it’s a parallel provision.

Joyce Vance:

It is, and there’s been speculation that DeSantis could somehow delay and hold an investigation. And, maybe he could try that. But folks would be in court fairly quickly and the outcome is just really not up in the air.

Preet Bharara:

There’s this other issue, which we [inaudible] skirt around, you know, criticism of the Attorney General of New York. And, something that Donald Trump has said in his own defense is that Tish James pre-judged this herself, points out that she, when she was running for that position, said things about going after Trump. You know, she tweeted things before the election such as, quote… This is in the summer of 2018. “Real Donald Trump should keep asking about me because I’m getting ready to ask him some questions under oath.” A week earlier, she… She tweeted, quote, “I’ve got my eyes on Trump Tower.” End quote.

Preet Bharara:

You know, I moderated the final debate between and among the candidates for Attorney General in 2018. She wasn’t the only one. There were multiple members of the field who were campaigning on the issue of going after Donald Trump. You know, I… I… You may know this. Very briefly, I considered running for that office for five or six days. And, one of the considerations was how do you do that and what do you say about potential looming investigations about Donald Trump? And, it was my position that you don’t. That’s not a great electoral advantage to have because that was an important issue of the day, remains an important issue.

Preet Bharara:

I will point out that there are a number of people, including the person who I’ve endorsed for the Manhattan DA position, because Cy Vance is retiring, who are not answering the question about what they intend to do with respect to the ongoing, publicly known investigation of Donald Trump. So, it can be done. And, sometimes people have a point, even if ultimately it’s not an excuse or a defense to whatever charges can be brought. Do you have a thought on that?

Joyce Vance:

It’s certainly something that Trump will use to muddy the waters. I’m a little bit angsty here. I’m, to some extent, sympathetic because these prosecutors don’t have the luxury that you and I had as federal prosecutors of not having to run for election. But I think the better practice in that moment would have been to take a principled stand and to say, “We’ll look at the evidence in all cases where there’s probable cause to believe that we should investigate and we’ll pursue that evidence.” So, I think that down the road, this really is sort of a problem.

Joyce Vance:

I’m not sure, though, that James needs to recuse, as people have suggested. I think she could come out and forthrightly address these allegations now. She could talk about her record of looking primarily at civil cases, of course, involving both Democrats and Republicans and being fair in her investigations. I don’t think she can just let it hang there because we know this is something that Trump will exploit down the road if he’s indicted.

Preet Bharara:

Yeah. So, you know, we don’t have a resolution yet to the insurrection. Scores, hundreds of people have been charged with various crimes. Some serious, some a little less serious. Some people are not happy that the people they think who instigated it, up to and including the President of the United States, have not been held accountable. And, they worry they will not be held accountable. And, there’s this nifty idea that people on both sides of the aisle, you would think would be flocking towards and be in favor of, in the style of the 9/11 commission, which I think has been universally hailed as having been a success. You know, a lot of consensus, unanimity, lots of investigation and it was bipartisan and there were a list of strong recommendations that came out, many of which have been adopted. So, that was a big success. So, you would think that you want to model something after something that was successful in the past and not that long ago. You know, 20 years ago, 19 years ago.

Preet Bharara:

And, the January 6th commission looks like it’s flailing. There’s a version of the bill to enact the commission that succeeded in the House. It’s a little bit easier in the House. 252 to 175, with just a few dozen Republicans voting in favor of it. In the Senate, you have Mitch McConnell, who, by the way, didn’t vote to convict Donald Trump at the second impeachment trial but spoke some devastating words and held Donald Trump responsible, at least rhetorically, for what happened on January 6th. There’s a lot of things to get to the bottom of, including, by the way, what the leaders of the House, both in the Democratic and Republican side, did with respect to warnings about violence. I mean, I think that’s… That’s all fair game and I think Republicans have been insisting that that be looked at also.

Preet Bharara:

What’s going on here? Why don’t we have consensus on this? I think I have some obvious answers, but what do you think?

Joyce Vance:

Well, first off, I can’t let the fact go that you introduced this by talking about your notion that people should be flocking to this, and I’m glad that the chickens are starting to seep into your subconscious. It’s hard to understand how anyone could be opposed to learning the truth about January 6th.

Preet Bharara:

Well, unless… Unless…

Joyce Vance:

It’s a big—

Preet Bharara:

The truth is bad for you.

Joyce Vance:

Absolutely. It’s tough to draw any other conclusion. I mean, let’s just be frank. If people don’t want to find out what led to an attack on the Capitol that was intended to keep an election from being certified, then you have to question how committed they are to democracy, to the peaceful transfer of power. That’s not a pleasant thing to contemplate. If we don’t take it head on and learn the truth, then the impact of January 6th will linger in some ways that are going to be harmful to us going forward.

Preet Bharara:

Look, you’ve got particular people who not only might be shown up a little bit as having had something to do with it or been sort of permissive about it. You have Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House, who is a pertinent witness [inaudible]. There’s this… There’s this call in question on that day where Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump spoke and maybe he doesn’t want to talk about that. And, obviously, what’s looming here and looms large with respect to anything going on anywhere in the country, even though he’s left office, is whether or not it’s bad for the particular members to the extent that Donald Trump doesn’t want something to happen. People want to kowtow to him, still.

Joyce Vance:

He turns on people so quickly and you saw McCarthy’s angry press conference where he was asked if he would testify and he sort of answered the question, but then stalked away. And, this is the tension that the Republicans have. You frankly just cannot support Trump and support truth. You have to pick a side. Not voting for the January 6th commission is one way of picking a side.

Preet Bharara:

There are some interesting and, I think, objectively controversial aspects to the commission as constituted in the House bill that’s now pending in the Senate, one of which… And, I… I understand why, as a political matter, this was the way they constituted it. But unlike some other commissions and certainly unlike the 9/11 commission, this has a deadline. What’s the date today? It’s May 25th. And, the deadline for completion of the work of this commission, which is not yet constituted, does not have… You know, we don’t have the bill passed in the Senate yet. But even if it were, it has to be signed by the President. The members have to be chosen. They have to figure out their game plan. They have to hire a staff. They have to issue subpoenas, do interviews, have hearings, do all that work. And, they’re supposed to be done by when? December 31st of this year.

Joyce Vance:

Government never works that fast. I mean, we know that. And, this is such a… Has to be something that the Republicans would like to see. Ending this commission at the end of this year would keep it out of the political cycle. Honestly, I don’t understand why they’re not chomping at the bit for this approach as opposed to other approaches that, at least politically, leaving aside the truth for a moment, but that politically could be far more harmful to them.

Preet Bharara:

Yeah. I mean, I don’t even know… So, I’m supportive of the commission, obviously. I don’t know how you get it done. I don’t know how you get it done. You know, the 9/11 report… I have a copy in front of me. Goes to… I mean, there’s a lot of indices at the end. But it goes to over 600 pages. You know, that’s not done overnight. And, many, many, many, many interviews and hearings and requests for documents. And, this is… This is complicated, too. You know, you have hundreds of people arrested. The things that those people did and said and their communications will all be significant and important, and figuring out how to connect all those dots and who is doing what and what the security apparatus was at the House with a commission that’s not going to be super large… I don’t know how you do that in a few months.

Joyce Vance:

If your real concern is learning what happened and making sure it can’t happen again or at least that we’re being as heads up as possible, that December deadline is tough. I mean, in government, you can barely get committee staff hired and in place and get them laptops and passwords by December 31st.

Preet Bharara:

So, that’s the deadline. It’s interesting. There’s also a provision that outlines, with some specificity, although it’s pretty… It’s pretty broad. What the qualification for the commissioners is supposed to be. You ready?

Joyce Vance:

Yeah.

Preet Bharara:

Under the legislation, individuals selected, quote, should be prominent United States citizens with national recognition and significant depth of experience in at least two of the following areas: governmental service, law enforcement, civil rights, civil liberties and privacy, the armed forces, intelligence, counter terrorism, cybersecurity, technology and law. End quote. It doesn’t say podcaster in there, but you qualify under many more than two of these, Joyce.

Joyce Vance:

I think you’d be great, Preet. It sounds to me like that description was written for you.

Preet Bharara:

I was talking about you.

Joyce Vance:

But all joking aside, the commissioners, the folks involved in this commission, will have serious work to do. And, the most important thing… This sort of goes back to our earlier discussion about prosecutors. It’ll be not just that folks on this commission are fair and are open to looking at the truth. It’ll be that they be publicly perceived to be fair so the country has confidence. You know, it’s easy now to forget that the 9/11 commission didn’t always have an easy path forward. There was some back and forth about who would testify and what would go in. It will be incredibly important that the country have confidence in what comes out of this commission if the commission in fact happens.

Preet Bharara:

You know, I had forgotten something. I haven’t double checked it, but I trust that Nancy Pelosi has her facts right on this one. You know, it’s only been a few months since 1/6 and she pointed out at a press conference in the last week that the 9/11 commission, which everyone touts as a big success and thought was terrific, that took 14 and a half months to come together.

Joyce Vance:

Yeah.

Preet Bharara:

14 and a half months. So, you can sometimes take a step forward and two steps back and then three steps forward. But it can still happen. Can I point out something else?

Joyce Vance:

Sure.

Preet Bharara:

That’s not directly on point. But when talking about what the makeup of a January 6th commission might be… And, we’ve been talking about this for some weeks now. As I said, I have a copy of the 9/11 report on my bookshelf and I opened it up to look at the members, remind myself who the members were and how they constituted themselves and what the report looked like. And, I’ve been asking people this question as a bit of trivia. Do you remember how many members there were?

Joyce Vance:

I don’t.

Preet Bharara:

Five, you know, picked by the Republican side, five picked by the Democratic side. Do you know what the level of diversity among those 10 people was?

Joyce Vance:

I don’t.

Preet Bharara:

You don’t have to guess.

Joyce Vance:

But I’m going to guess it wasn’t very good.

Preet Bharara:

All 10 members of that commission, just 19 years ago, were white. Nine of them were men. There were nine white men and one woman, Jamie Gorelick, the former Attorney General under Bill Clinton. And, I don’t remember people making a point about that at the time. Is there any universe in which you would have such an un-diverse committee today?

Joyce Vance:

I hope not. And, look. It’s not just for the sake of diversity. You know like I know that if you’ve got different points of view represented around the table, different issues that are considered and perspectives, you reach better conclusions. Diversity isn’t just a goal. Diversity is how you get to a good final product.

Preet Bharara:

Yeah. No, absolutely. I just… I just was… I was floored by that.

Joyce Vance:

That’s crazy.

Preet Bharara:

Refreshing of my recollection as to what the makeup… And, look, lots of great people and they did good work. But kind of astonishing to me how homogenous it was.

Joyce Vance:

20 years ago. 19 years ago. That’s progress.

Preet Bharara:

So, obviously, Joyce, you and I will follow what’s going on with the voting on the 1/6 commission, but if that doesn’t pass and no commission is formed, that doesn’t mean the issue goes away. All that means is… And, Nancy Pelosi knows that this is the leverage she has and it’ll just be done by Congressional committee. And, some people think that’s the appropriate way for it to happen, although they don’t have to have really bipartisan consensus so long as they have the committee chairs and the gavels. Also, Nan… I mean, you could have existing committees. Witness how the impeachment unfolded. Nancy Pelosi also can constitute a special select committee, choose members. They will have subpoena power. They will have the ability to call hearings. They will have the ability to issue reports. And, they don’t need any contribution from the Republican side at all. Maybe that’ll get us closer to the truth. Probably less likely to get us closer to national consensus and agreement on what reforms might be necessary for security and other things. But that’s where this is going to end up, probably. Right?

Joyce Vance:

I think that’s fair. If you’re thinking about the health of the country, the health of the democracy, then the January 6th commission, this bipartisan group, is, in my judgment, a better option for getting us closer to both the truth and national consensus about the truth. The specter of Benghazi has to hang pretty heavily over everybody’s head here. The Democrats, politically, would be able to score points using these sorts of committee processes for as long as they controlled the gavels.

Preet Bharara:

Wait. Was there a hearing? Was there a hearing or two on Benghazi?

Joyce Vance:

How many? Was it eight different committees? And, it lasted for years.

Preet Bharara:

33… My… By the latest count that I’ve seen, there were 33 hearings on Benghazi.

Joyce Vance:

So, just imagine that the Democrats all the way through to the next election, every day are pounding the podium, talking about Trump’s perfidy. It’s a terrible political climate for Republicans to be in. But seriously, the notion of doing this in politically oriented committees, although that may be the only option that Democrats have, that could further polarize an already far too polarized country. The goal at the end of this has to be to bring us back together. That goal might seem really unattainable right now. It might be a long, slow lift to get there. But in the back of everyone’s mind has to be, you know, not just winning this hand of cards, not just winning the next election, but making sure that there’s a game still left to keep playing at the end of all of this. Democracy seems sometimes perilously fragile in this moment and this is one of those important turning points.

Preet Bharara:

No, absolutely. Speaking of turning points, the Supreme Court has decided to hear a particular kind of case. Right, Joyce?

Joyce Vance:

Dobbs versus Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Not to put too fine a point on it, but an abortion case that will give the Supreme Court, if it wants to take it, a vehicle for overturning Roe versus Wade, coming from the great state of Mississippi, of course.

Preet Bharara:

Many interesting things about the case, obviously. And, once again, we’re in the position of trying to predict. I find a lot of our jobs when we’re giving commentary is the thing that people want to know almost even before what the nature of the case is or the nature of the investigation is, like, what’s going to happen?

Joyce Vance:

Right.

Preet Bharara:

Is someone going to get arrested? Is Roe going to be overturned? And, I don’t know. But, you know, we try to engage in reasonable… I think something more than speculation. But you could call it… You could call it speculation. And, one of the signs that it’s not good for the long term standing of Roe is that the justices spent a lot of time on a lot of different occasions considering whether to hear this case or not. You remember, the Supreme Court hears very, very, very few cases. You know, vanishingly small number, given how many appellate court cases there are around… You know, the medium appellate court, intermediate appellate court cases around the country. And, it takes the vote of four justices to hear a case. And, time and again, they didn’t have the four votes.

Preet Bharara:

And, by the way, they started thinking about taking on this case long enough ago that Ruth Bader Ginsberg was still on the court and now she’s not. And, you have a six-three court that has among its members Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s replacement, Amy Coney Barrett, who, during the confirmation process, was believed to be somebody who was not welcoming about Roe V Wade. And, it’s… And, it’s more than that. It’s not just a question of whether or not particular justices like the reasoning of Roe or are in favor of reproductive rights for women. It’s also whether or not, notwithstanding their own views, will they uphold and respect precedent, especially recent precedent? And, that’s really what I think this hinges on, that there is believed to be a majority of justices on the court… We don’t know which way Justice Roberts will go, but they don’t need Justice Roberts anymore. Who will fundamentally alter the law of abortion in the country.

Preet Bharara:

So, we talk about the issue is?

Joyce Vance:

The case pretty squarely tees up the issue of whether all pre-viability prohibitions on abortion are unconstitutional. This Mississippi statute would make it illegal to get an abortion after 15 weeks.

Preet Bharara:

How many women know that they’re pregnant by week 15?

Joyce Vance:

You know, I often didn’t. All I can do is speak from personal experience. You know, not to over-personalize the issue, but if your right, your ability to exercise a Constitutional right, hinges upon early awareness of a condition like pregnancy, then yet again, we set up a situation where only the wealthiest women, the women with the most access to resources, are able to exercise their rights. And, just as a baseline principle, we don’t want a society that’s organized around that sort of a dynamic where those who are financially better off have more rights.

Preet Bharara:

Yeah. Just a legal matter, this is not a particularly complicated one, assuming that the precedents are clear. So, we talked about Roe, but there’s another follow-on case from 1992 that set forth a particular test by which courts are supposed to determine the constitutionality of restrictions on abortion. And, very simply… And, this is a Planned Parenthood V Casey, 1992, as I said, that talked about what constitutes an undue burden, an undue burden on abortion. And, they… The court said, quote, “An undue burden exists and therefore provision of law is invalid if its purpose or effect, purpose or effect, is to place substantial obstacles in the path of a woman seeking an abortion before the fetus obtains viability.” End quote.

Preet Bharara:

Now, viability takes a bit longer, significantly longer than 15 weeks. And so, if you take that holding from Casey, if its effect is to place a substantial obstacle in the path of a woman seeking an abortion before the fetus obtains viability, and if you take as a given that 15 weeks and a day is not viability, then in answering the question whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional, that’s the question in this new case. How can it be so unless you overrule Casey?

Joyce Vance:

The question is so well settled that the fact that the court is hearing the case at all and especially after this long, tortuous path it took to get there, really strongly hints at the answer. It’s also interesting to note that the opinion in Casey was authored, co-authored, by three justices who are no longer on the court, O’Connor, Kennedy and Souter. And so, you could easily see this newly reconfigured Supreme Court, which has not been entirely deferential to precedent on this term and last term… The risk to Roe, the threat to Roe, is very real.

Preet Bharara:

And, by the way, so people understand, this doesn’t just have the effect, depending on the vote, of upholding the particular law in Mississippi because the nature of the question is broad, right? Whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional. If they say no… This is [inaudible] double negative there. That the court makes clear by a majority that, yeah, you can have pre-viability prohibitions and it’s not necessarily unconstitutional, notwithstanding Roe, notwithstanding Casey. There are a slew of laws that either have been passed and are about to be challenged or that will be passed, largely in red states, of course, given the politics, that could limit abortions much more severely than this Mississippi law. I mean, there are… There are a large variety of what are called heartbeat bills that would ban abortion at the time that there’s a heartbeat, which is much sooner than 15 weeks.

Joyce Vance:

So, that’s a really great example of how far this goes because these sometimes called personhood bills have been considered in a number of states and passed in some states and the response to these bills has always been, “Well, that’s unconstitutional. You can’t do that.” And, the bills are designed to go into effect once the Supreme Court reverses Roe. That’s the explicit context in which they’re being considered. And so, when you look at those bills in combination with this case, with Dobbs, it really is, I think, a risk given Amy Coney Barrett’s clearly unstated views during her confirmation hearing, but her lifelong views that Roe could now be a historical case, not an… Not a good precedent going forward.

Joyce Vance:

You know, I love this comment. Justice Ginsberg’s dissent in Gonzales versus Carhart, which is one of the line of cases discussing partial birth abortion, which is obviously a very fraught subject, even for people who support women’s rights in this area. And, Justice Ginsberg noted something in her dissent in that case where she said, “The court’s hostility to the right Roe and Casey secured is not concealed.” That was a court that still had Justice Ginsberg on it. That was a court that was, I believe, pre both Justice Gorsuch and Justice Cavanaugh. And so, this is not something that’s brand new. This is something that’s been building, that’s been mounting. It was an explicit goal of the Trump presidency to reconfigure the Supreme Court so that Roe versus Wade could be reversed. Now, we’ll see whether the court will go all the way and complete that.

Preet Bharara:

And, Joyce, before we… Before we end, I mentioned earlier that we’re taping this on Tuesday May 25th, which is a significant anniversary. It’s the one year anniversary of the murder… And, we can definitively say murder, of George Floyd at the hands of Derek Chauvin. And, the fate of the three other cops remains to be seen. It’s been quite a year. What’s your reflection on the past year and on the anniversary?

Joyce Vance:

You know, I wonder… I mean, obviously, it’s not a happy anniversary. But I wonder if we won’t look back on George Floyd’s murder as a moment that shook the conscience of America. In Birmingham, Alabama, where I live, we are so closely associated with the bombing at 16th Street Baptist Church, which is just about a mile from where I live, a couple of blocks from my old office. And, the bombing that took the lives of four girls as they were getting ready for church on a Sunday morning. That moment, in many ways, has been responsible in a really horrible way for a lot of the productive change that we’ve had in this country in the years since. It was a moment that was so horrible that Americans couldn’t turn away from it.

Joyce Vance:

And, I wonder if George Floyd’s death isn’t something that we’ll look back on in 10 years, maybe as part of that line of occurrences like the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing, which are awful and yet which the country comes together to bend the moral arc of the universe more closely towards justice.

Preet Bharara:

Yeah. I hope that’s the case. You know, I have a worry and when I get asked this question, that… That, yes. I think a lot of people have been changed and a lot of people have been changed in favor of wanting change, including members of the law enforcement community, including members who used to be in the law enforcement community, because it was so tragic and unnecessary and blatant and it shone a light on other incidents that maybe didn’t get the same result as Derek Chauvin got. But I worry that there’s some subset of folks who will say, “Look, you know, we don’t have to do much. That was a bad cop. He was fired. He was convicted on the strength of the testimony of his own police chief and fellow officers. That’s justice working.”

Preet Bharara:

And, on the day of the verdict, I remember thinking, you know, what do I [inaudible] say about it. Was justice done? And, I didn’t use that phrase because I remember George Floyd’s family said, “You know, that’s not justice. He’s dead. He can’t come back. Nothing will bring him back. That’s not justice. It’s maybe some form of accountability for at least one officer, but justice is a country in which that never would have happened to George Floyd in the first place.” And so, my hope is that you’re right in that there will be change and that people will not use it as an ex… You know, use the conviction as an excuse to say, “Well, in this one instance, the system worked, so we don’t have anything to worry about.” Because we have a lot to worry about.

Joyce Vance:

I agree. I have that same fear. I think something that permitted George Floyd’s murder to be the moment it became was COVID, in a really weird way, and that people had the opportunity to focus on it with a laser beam-like intensity for that moment. But I’ll tell you why I’m optimistic. Today, the Senate will vote on the confirmation of Kristen Clarke to become the first African American woman to lead DOJ’s civil rights division and I see the sort of leadership that we have in place, not just at DOJ, but some of the progressive reformer district attorneys around the country, leaders in law enforcement who are committed to being progressive. And, I have to confess that I’m optimistic in this moment. I think we are capable of transforming the criminal justice system and policing so that some day, the justice that would have prevented a murder like George Floyd’s can be attained.

Preet Bharara:

Amen to that. Joyce, I will see you next week. Stay away from drinking with chickens. We’ll be following all the news. Send us your questions to [email protected]

Joyce Vance:

We look forward to answering them.

Preet Bharara:

