In this episode of the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Joyce break down the new DOJ guidance that limits when prosecutors can secretly obtain reporters’ phone and email records, the inspector general report that criticizes the FBI for failing to pursue sex-abuse charges against former USA gymnastics team national doctor Larry Nassar, and a federal judge’s decision to prohibit the Department of Homeland Security from admitting new applicants to the DACA program.

