CAFE Insider 7/28: Barr Fight

In this episode of CAFE Insider, “Barr Fight,” Preet and Anne discuss Attorney General Bill Barr’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, President Trump’s recent deployment of hundreds of federal officers to American cities as part of “Operation Legend,” and the release of Michael Cohen from prison after a federal judge called his re-imprisonment “retaliatory” in response to his plans to publish a book.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

BARR TESTIMONY

VIDEO: AG Barr’s complete testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, 7/28/20

Barr’s written opening statement, 7/28/20

Preet’s live-tweeting of the hearing, including about Jim Jordan, the quality of the questioning, and what he thinks should have been asked, 7/28/20

Anne’s live-tweeting of the hearing, including about members of Congress giving speeches, Hakeem Jeffries questioning, and Barr’s involvement in the Roger Stone case, 7/28/20

OPERATION LEGEND

Trump and Barr announce expansion of “Operation Legend,” 7/22/20

“Federal Operation in Kansas City Targets Violent Crime,” New York Times, 7/22/20

“Philadelphia’s Top Prosecutor is Prepared to Arrest Federal Agents,” Bloomberg, 7/22/20

18 U.S. Code § 1361, statute concerning destruction of federal property

PORTLAND

DOJ IG Michael Horowitzs’ letter to Oregon congressional delegation announcing investigation into federal use of force in Portland and at Lafayette Square, 7/23/20

DHS IG Joseph Cuffari’s letter letter to House leadership announcing investigation into federal use of force in Portland, 7/23/20

District Court Judge Michael Simon’s decision granting temporary restraining order in Index Newspapers et al v. City of Portland et al, 7/23/20

District Court Judge Michael Mosman’s decision denying Oregon AG Ellen Rosenblum’s petition for a temporary restraining order in Rosenblum v. DHS et al, 7/24/20

Lawsuit filed by Protect Democracy and Perkins Coie on behalf of plaintiffs including “Don’t Shoot Portland” and “Wall of Moms,” 7/27/20

Former DHS Secretary Tom Ridge calls presence of federal agents in Portland a “massive invasion,” 7/23/20

Former DHS Secretary Michael Chertoff says Trump administration has taken a “belligerent, aggressive tone,” 7/22/20

MICHAEL COHEN

Judge Hellerstein’s order granting preliminary injunction, effectively releasing Michael Cohen to home confinement, 7/23/20

SDNY memo opposing Cohen’s release, 7/22/20