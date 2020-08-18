CAFE Insider 8/18: Please Mr. Postman

In this episode of CAFE Insider, “Please Mr. Postman,” Preet and Anne make sense of the flurry of news surrounding the US Postal Service: President Trump’s recent admission that he opposes funding the agency because of “universal mail-in voting,” the sweeping cost-cutting measures attempted by the new Postmaster General, and the USPS alerting states that some absentee ballots may not arrive in time to be counted.

