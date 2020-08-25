CAFE Insider 8/25: DeJoy, Bannon, Durham: Mail, Jail, Stale?

In this episode of CAFE Insider, “DeJoy, Bannon, Durham: Mail, Jail, Stale?” Preet and Anne break down Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s testimony before lawmakers on Capitol Hill, the latest in former Trump campaign chief & White House strategist Steve Bannon’s indictment by SDNY, and the first conviction secured by John Durham, the Connecticut U.S. Attorney tasked with investigating the origins of the FBI’s Russia probe.

We hope you’re finding CAFE Insider informative. Email us at [email protected] with your suggestions and questions for Preet and Anne.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

INTRO

VIDEO: Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Republican National Convention Speech, 8/24/20

VIDEO: “Boombastic” by Shaggy

JACOB BLAKE

“Police De-Escalation Techniques Validated In New Jersey County,” NPR, 9/6/2016

POSTMASTER GENERAL LOUIS DEJOY

H.R.8015 – Delivering for America Act, passed 8/22/20

USPS Service Performance Measurement, 8/12/20

Postmaster Louis DeJoy’s statement announcing suspension of cost-cutting measures, 8/18/20

“Examining the Finances and Operations of the United States Postal Service During COVID-19 and Upcoming Elections,” Senate Homeland Security Committee Hearing, 8/21/20

“Protecting the Timely Delivery of Mail, Medicine, and Mail-in Ballots,” House Oversight Committee Hearing, 8/24/20

VIDEO: Postmaster DeJoy’s opening statement before Senate Homeland Security Committee Hearing, 8/21/20

VIDEO: Rep. Stephen Lynch interrogates Postmaster DeJoy over removal of mail sorting equipment, 8/24/20

VIDEO: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez interrogates Postmaster DeJoy over communications with employees of his former company, 8/24/20

VIDEO: Rep. Katie Porter asks Postmaster DeJoy about the cost to mail a postcard, 8/24/20

Rep. Katie Porter’s tweet about Postmaster DeJoy’s testimony, 8/24/20

STEPHEN BANNON INDICTMENT

United States of America v. Brian Kolfage, Stephen Bannon, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea indictment, 8/20/20

“Leaders Of ‘We Build The Wall’ Online Fundraising Campaign Charged With Defrauding Hundreds Of Thousands Of Donors,” SDNY statement, 8/20/20

Brian Kolfage statement on his indictment, 8/21/20

VIDEO: Bannon calls indictment a “political hit job,” 8/21/20

Mike Balsamo tweet detailing Attorney General Barr’s statement that he became aware of the Bannon investigation a few months ago, 8/20/20

Preet Bharara tweet, “Steve Bannon’s alleged fraud hurt regular people,” 8/20/20

@HighSierra6100 tweet in response to Preet Bharara about the victims of Bannon’s alleged fraud, 8/21/20

@ia_snowflake tweet in response to Preet Bharara about the victims of Bannon’s alleged fraud, 8/21/20

KEVIN CLINESMITH CONVICTION

United States of America v. Kevin Clinesmith charging document, 8/14/20

VIDEO: Attorney General Bill Barr on “Hannity,” 8/13/20

VIDEO: President Trump discussing Attorney General Bill Barr’s legacy, 8/13/20

TRUMP TAX RECORDS

Donald J. Trump v. Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. and Mazars USA, LLP ruling, 8/20/20

ERIC TRUMP TESTIMONY

People of the State of New York v. The Trump Organization, Inc. memorandum to compel the Trump Organization to comply with investigatory subpoenas, 8/24/20

“We Found Major Trump Tax Inconsistencies,” ProPublica, 1/10/20