In this episode of CAFE Insider, “The Glorious RBG,” Preet and Anne reflect on the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the ensuing political battle over filling the vacant SCOTUS seat, and more.

We hope you’re finding CAFE Insider informative. Email us at [email protected] with your suggestions and questions for Preet and Anne.

This podcast is produced by CAFE Studios.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer;

Editorial Producers: Jake Kaplan, Sam Ozer-Staton, Noa Azulai, and David Kurlander

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

RUTH BADER GINSBURG

Press Release Regarding Justice Ginsburg, U.S. Supreme Court, 9/18/20

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Champion Of Gender Equality, Dies At 87,” NPR, 9/18/20

“TRIBUTE: THE LEGACY OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG AND WRP STAFF,” ACLU

“The True Story of the Case Ruth Bader Ginsburg Argues in ‘On the Basis of Sex,’” Smithsonian Magazine, 12/24/18

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg, No Fan of Donald Trump, Critiques Latest Term,” NYT, 7/10/16

“Ginsburg Apologizes For ‘Ill-Advised’ Trump Comments,” NPR, 7/14/16

VIDEO: Stephen Colbert Works Out With Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 3/21/18

Case law:

Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, U.S. Supreme Court, opinion & dissent, 6/30/14

Shelby County v. Holder, U.S. Supreme Court, opinion & dissent, 6/25/13

Ledbetter v. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., U.S. Supreme Court, opinion & dissent, 5/29/07

United States v. Virginia, U.S. Supreme Court, opinion, 6/26/1996

Frontiero v. Richardson, U.S. Supreme Court, opinion, 5/14/1973

Reed v. Reed, U.S. Supreme Court, opinion, 11/22/1971

Moritz v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue, U.S. Tax Court, opinion, 10/22/1970

SUPREME COURT VACANCY

Judiciary Act of 1869 §1

“Get The Facts: What Leader McConnell Actually Said In 2016,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, 9/19/20

“4 Reasons to Doubt Mitch McConnell’s Power,” The Atlantic, 9/20/20

“The Future Of The Affordable Care Act In A Supreme Court Without Ginsburg,” NPR, 9/21/20

“Democrats break fundraising records after Ginsburg’s death,” The Hill, 9/20/20

“It took conservatives 50 years to get a reliable majority on the Supreme Court. Here are 3 reasons why,” WaPo, 6/29/18

“Trump weighs Barrett, Lagoa for Court seat,” Politico, 9/19/20

Sen. Susan Collins statement, 9/19/20

Sen. Lisa Murkowski statement, 9/20/20

Sen. Lindsey Graham tweets, 9/19/20

VIDEO: Sen. Mitch McConnell speaking to press about SCOTUS seat vacancy, 2/23/16

VIDEO: Sen. Lindsey Graham speaking at Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing, 3/10/16

VIDEO: Sen. Lindsey Graham speaking at The Atlantic Festival, 10/3/18

VIDEO: Vice President Joe Biden speaking about RBG & Court vacancy, 9/20/20