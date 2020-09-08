CAFE Insider 9/8: Losers & Suckers

In this episode of CAFE Insider, “Losers & Suckers,” Preet and Anne break down allegations that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy carried out a straw-donor scheme prior to his tenure at the United States Postal Service, Attorney General Bill Barr’s CNN interview last week where he made dubious claims about voter fraud, among other election-related issues, Mississippi Attorney General’s dismissal of the case against Curtis Flowers, a Black man who spent 23 years in jail and was tried 6 times for allegedly murdering 4 people in 1996, and more.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

TRUMP & THE MILITARY

“Trump: Americans Who Died in War Are ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers,’” The Atlantic, 9/3/20

“Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Former officials critical of Trump are ‘disgruntled employees,’” ABC News, 9/8/20

“John Bolton denies claim Trump disparaged fallen American soldiers in France: ‘Simply false,’” Fox News, 9/7/20

VIDEO: “Two former senior Trump administration officials confirm key details of Atlantic article,” Fox News, 9/5/20

POSTMASTER GENERAL LOUIS DEJOY

Federal Election Campaign Act Contribution Limits

52 USC §30145. Period of Limitations

North Carolina §163-278.14. No contributions in names of others; no anonymous contributions

“Louis DeJoy’s rise as GOP fundraiser was powered by contributions from company workers who were later reimbursed, former employees say,” WaPo, 9/6/20

“The legal lines Louis DeJoy’s alleged campaign contribution reimbursements may have crossed,” WaPo, 9/7/20

Rep. Carolyn Maloney tweet, 9/8/20

Dan Goldman tweet, 9/6/20

ATTORNEY GENERAL BILL BARR

Building Confidence in U.S. Elections, 9/2005

“Barr claims a man collected 1,700 ballots and filled them out as he pleased. Prosecutors say that’s not what happened,” WaPo, 9/3/20

“Carter Center Statement on Voting by Mail for 2020 U.S. Elections,” The Carter Center, 5/6/20

Charlie Savage tweets, 9/4/20

Attorney General Barr CNN interview: VIDEO PART 1, VIDEO PART 2, Full Interview Transcript, 9/2/20

“Ballot Battles (with Michael Waldman),” Stay Tuned with Preet, 4/23/20

CURTIS FLOWERS

Flowers v. Mississippi, U.S. Supreme Court, opinion, 6/21/19

“After 6 Murder Trials and Nearly 24 Years, Charges Dropped Against Curtis Flowers,” NYT, 9/4/20