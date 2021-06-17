By Sam Ozer-Staton

On Tuesday, the Biden administration released its long-awaited report on domestic terrorism, a priority that President Biden outlined on his first day in office. The 30-page report, titled “National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism,” details the nature of the threat, and it makes a number of key recommendations, including investing in additional research and analysis, coordinating information across government agencies, and addressing online terrorist recruitment and mobilization. But, as Olivier Knox, the National Political Correspondent at the Washington Post, noted Wednesday, the report “reveals a remarkable omission: A clear position on whether the U.S. government requires new legal authority to successfully hunt down, prosecute, and imprison homegrown extremists.”

The question of whether law enforcement officials need more legal authority to address the growing threat of domestic terrorism is not a new one. Currently, federal criminal law defines domestic terrorism, but the set of laws codified in the “Terrorism” section of U.S. Code primarly relate to international terrorism. Take, for example, the case of James Fields, who used his car to drive through a group of people at the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing Heather Heyer and severely injuring several others. The use of a vehicle to injure or kill is not a federal crime of terrorism when it’s done in service of a domestic terrorist cause. However, had Fields committed the same crime in the name of the Islamic State, with the intent to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, he could be charged with a crime of international terrorism.

Of course, that is not to say that there aren’t already laws on the books that criminalize the underlying conduct associated with acts of domestic terrorism. Fields, for example, was charged with — and later convicted of — a number of crimes (including 29 hate crimes), and sentenced to life in prison.

But many experts in national security law have advocated for an explicit federal statute that brings domestic terrorism on par with international terrorism. In 2018, Mary McCord, the former Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security, argued forcefully for new legislation in an article published by Lawfare. She wrote:

“The [terrorist] label carries weight—it creates a moral equivalency between domestic terrorists and international terrorists, and it signals to Americans that the threat of extremism is just as significant when it is based on domestic political, economic, religious or social ideologies as it is when based on Islamist extremist ideologies. This has become ever more important as the United States experiences increased incidents of violence, and threats of violence, perpetrated on behalf of extremist right-wing ideologies. There are no good terrorists, domestic or international. It is time for Congress to enact a federal offense of domestic terrorism.”

Former co-hosts of CAFE’s United Security podcast, Lisa Monaco, who currently serves as Deputy Attorney General, and Ken Wainstein, who served as Homeland Security Adviser to President George W. Bush, weighed in on the prospect of a new federal domestic terrorism statute in a September 2020 episode called “What is Domestic Terrorism?” Monaco said at the time:

“I think there’s two questions. Do you have a charge that you can bring, that can address the activity and deter that individual and do justice? And achieve the objectives that you’re seeking, which is to bring that individual to justice, to imprison them to keep them from repeating that activity? And yes, there’s many laws on the books that I think get at a lot of this activity. I think that’s a separate question. I actually think this is something we should look at in terms of whether there is an ability to carefully craft legislation that would allow us to assign some of the same moral opprobrium to acts of terrorism that are motivated by domestic extremism and domestic grievances, that same moral opprobrium that we assign to those motivated by international terror groups or conducted by international terror groups.”

The Biden administration’s report left the door open for legislation to address domestic terrorism, but it did not make a concrete recommendation for what it might look like. When announcing the new strategy, Attorney General Merrick Garland said: “We will seek to determine whether there are any gaps in our capabilities that should, consistent with our needs and our shared values, be addressed through legislation.” The report itself nodded to the possibility of a new statute, but was careful to flag the potential for civil rights abuses. It reads:

At the same time, in grappling with today’s evolving domestic terrorism threat, we must ask the question of whether legislative reforms could meaningfully and materially increase our ability to protect Americans from acts of domestic terrorism while simultaneously guarding against potential abuse of overreach. New criminal laws, in particular, should be sought only after careful consideration of whether and how they are needed to assist the government in tackling complex, multifaceted challenges like the one posed by domestic terrorism and only while ensuring the protection of civil rights and civil liberties.

What do you think? Should there be a federal domestic terrorism statute that reflects a moral equivalency with international terrorism? Or is it enough to criminalize and punish the conduct itself?

Write to us with your thoughts at [email protected]