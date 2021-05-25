By Barb McQuade

Dear Listener,

The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been costly. Already, the price tag for repairing damage and upgrading security at the Capitol complex has reached $30 million. The cost to our democracy is beyond measure. And yet, some members of Congress are resisting an independent investigation into the attack that disrupted the peaceful transfer of power.

Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation to form a bipartisan commission to study the attack that delayed the certification of the 2020 presidential election, despite significant opposition from Republicans. The legislation seems less likely to get through the Senate, where Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., says an independent commission is unnecessary in light of other investigations into the matter by Congress and the Department of Justice.

But as McConnell must know, the other investigations have inherent limits. A full accounting of what happened, why and how the attack occurred, and how to prevent other attacks in the future requires an investigation by an independent commission.

The Senate’s impeachment trial, for example, was limited to determining whether President Donald Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanors for inciting an insurrection. The article of impeachment alleged that Trump had urged the crowd that would storm the Capitol to “fight like hell” in support of his groundless claim that he had won the election. McConnell and others took the view that Trump could not be convicted because he was no longer president at the time of the trial, even though a conviction could have prevented Trump from ever serving as president again. Because of both the limited scope of the trial and an acquittal that was based, at least in part, on a procedural technicality, the impeachment trial fell far short of providing the necessary accounting.

Other congressional hearings are being held to investigate various aspects of the Jan. 6 attacks, but partisan bickering and political grandstanding prevent those proceedings from having the credibility that a bipartisan commission would have. These committee hearings also lack the coordinated approach that could be used by a joint commission.

The criminal investigation that the Department of Justice is undertaking is also limited in scope. Criminal investigators are constrained to examining violations of federal criminal statutes that are on the books, such as entering a restricted area or obstructing an official proceeding. As a result, they cannot delve into matters like the intelligence and security lapses that occurred in the runup to that day. They also won’t be able to take the crucial next step of making recommendations to help prevent and respond to future attacks.

But an independent body, based on the model of the 9-11 Commission, could serve important functions beyond those of the other investigations. After studying the causes and responses to the Sept. 11 attacks, the 9-11 Commission made a number of recommendations, such as improvements to aviation security, changes to laws tracking funds moving in and out of the country, the creation of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and strengthening border security, among others. One could argue that the responses to the report from Congress and the executive branch went too far, but the recommendations had credibility because of the bipartisan makeup of the commission.

Similarly, following the Jan. 6 attack, a number of important national security issues need to be explored in addition to simply documenting what happened. First, was there an intelligence collection failure that contributed to the understaffing of police at the Capitol? Was there a breakdown in information sharing between agencies who collect the intelligence and those involved in operational security? Did the officials receiving the information fail to take seriously a threat of violence because the subjects were mostly white civilians who look like the law enforcement officers on duty?

Second, why was the physical security at the building so easily breached? Why did it take so long for reinforcements from the National Guard to arrive? Do we need to take steps to strengthen the perimeter with more manpower or physical barriers? Can we do so without losing the open access to the lawmaking process that the American people have long enjoyed? How do we protect the Capitol Police officers to enable them to do their jobs, an urgent challenge considering that 70 Capitol Police officers have resigned or retired in the four months since the attack?

Third, who is responsible for the disinformation campaign that sparked hundreds of people to rise up against their own government because they incorrectly believed that Congress was prepared to certify a fraudulent vote count? Was this the work of the Trump campaign and members of the Republican Party or was there involvement from hostile foreign adversaries? Do we need to consider more regulation of big tech to protect the public from being deceived?

Fourth, what is the larger threat to national security posed by domestic extremists? FBI Director Christopher Wray says violence motivated by white nationalism is on the rise. What is causing this increase, and are there measures we should take to counter this form of violent extremism?

Fifth, do we need new laws or security protocols to protect us from future attacks? Should we consider legislation to make domestic terrorism a federal offense? Are we comfortable using video technology to identify perpetrators? Or are we concerned that investigating domestic terrorism will erode our civil liberties?

In light of all of these important goals, why would anyone who cares about our national security oppose an independent investigation? Some Republicans may fear that an investigation will expose and highlight facts that they would rather downplay. For example, an independent investigation would examine the phone call that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., had with Trump while the attack was ongoing. Reportedly, when pressed by McCarthy to call off the attackers, Trump balked. Talking about that call publicly could expose McCarthy to the wrath of Trump and harm his own political fortunes. McCarthy has a conflict of interest in deciding whether to vote in favor of an independent commission that could uncover facts that could be harmful to his career ambitions.

In addition, some GOP lawmakers seem to be engaged in a game of revisionist history. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., has downplayed the attack, saying that the video from Jan. 6 looks like just “a normal tourist visit,” a shocking refusal to acknowledge five deaths, two subsequent suicides, acts of brutal violence against police and property damage to one of the most revered buildings in Washington in an attack that included the smearing of feces in its historic hallways. Clyde’s misrepresentation is particularly disturbing in light of the fact that he was photographed on Jan. 6 looking panicked as he rushed to help barricade the chamber door from attackers. Similarly, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has referred to the Jan. 6 attack as a “peaceful protest,” and has said that he is conducting his own investigation to “really accurately recreate what happened on January 6.”

These efforts to distort the facts help to make the case about why we need a bipartisan investigation. Unless an independent commission investigates, the disinformation campaign could end up shaping how we remember these events. We owe it to history to accurately document this attack on America.

Stay Informed,

Barb