On Monday, April 12, the Harvard Law Review published my article, “Race-ing Roe: Reproductive Justice, Racial Justice, and the Battle for Roe v. Wade,” which focuses on a relatively obscure solo concurrence that Justice Clarence Thomas issued in a 2019 case called Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky. The case was a challenge to an Indiana “reason ban” that made it “illegal for an abortion provider to perform an abortion in Indiana when the provider knows that the mother is seeking the abortion solely because of the child’s race, sex, diagnosis of Down syndrome, disability, or related characteristics.” Although the full Court put off determining the constitutionality of reason bans, Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for himself alone, shared his views of such laws.

As he explained, reason bans, which have proliferated across the country in recent years, promoted the state’s “compelling interest in preventing abortion from becoming a tool of modern-day eugenics.” Thomas then proceeded to elaborate a misleading and incomplete history in which he associated abortion with eugenics, Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger, and the rise of the modern birth control movement. Sanger, he argued, was an unrepentant eugenicist who saw expanded contraceptive access as necessary to ensure that only the most fit in society reproduced. Sanger’s efforts to locate birth control clinics in Black neighborhoods, Thomas maintained, was part of a eugenical effort to impede—and indeed, stamp out—Black reproduction. Today, Thomas suggested, the residue of Sanger’s eugenic plot is evident in the disproportionate rates of abortion among Black women.

When it was first announced, the concurrence received little attention, but I suspected that it would be a game-changer. I was right. In a stunning example of “life imitating law review,” just a day after my article was published, the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit issued a 9-7 ruling allowing an Ohio reason ban to take effect. In doing so, the majority opinion and all but one of the concurrences, cited the Box concurrence, parroting Thomas’ position that reason bans were merely the state’s modest attempt to ensure that abortion did not fulfill its “eugenic potential to eliminate unwanted traits or characteristics.” And the concurrences also reiterated the view that Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the two Supreme Court decisions that lay out the scope and substance of the abortion right, do not extend to circumstances where the challenged abortion law is intended to prevent discrimination on the basis of race, sex, or disability. Critically, the Sixth Circuit’s decision not only calls into question Roe and Casey, it also conflicts with the decisions of other federal courts of appeals, creating a circuit split that likely will bring the abortion debate to the high court once again.

And if the Court takes up the abortion question, Justice Thomas’ effort to link abortion with eugenics and racism will play a pivotal role in shaping the Court’s deliberations. As the Sixth Circuit’s decision makes clear, the concurrence provides a defense of reason bans on the ground that these abortion restrictions serve as fetal anti-discrimination protections, and thus are outside of the scope of existing abortion precedents.

But critically, the logic of the Box concurrence lays a path toward overruling these precedents and the abortion right they undergird. Stare decisis, a Latin term for “let the decision stand,” means that a past decision, like Roe v. Wade, cannot be overruled simply because a majority of the current Court disagrees with it. Instead, a “special justification” is required. But Justice Thomas’ association of abortion with eugenics begins to construct the case that racial injustice is the “special justification” that warrants overruling Roe.

The idea that race and remedying past racial injustices may serve as a special justification for reconsidering past precedents is well-established in our constitutional history. In Brown v. Board of Education, the Court famously revisited Plessy v. Ferguson, concluding that the earlier court failed to appreciate the psychological damage of segregation on Black children and noting the changed understanding of public education in our society.

And just last year, in Ramos v. Louisiana, a 6-3 majority of the Court overruled an earlier precedent on the ground that, when it was decided, the Court had failed to appreciate the challenged law’s origins in a Reconstruction-era effort to diminish the power of Black jurors and cement white supremacy.

The Court’s disposition of Ramos suggests how Roe could similarly be revisited and overruled. Rather than arguing that Roe is unmoored from constitutional text or was poorly reasoned, those eager to overrule the embattled decision need only maintain that the decision failed to appreciate the racist origins of abortion and its continued impact on communities of color.

To the extent the Box concurrence provides a path toward overruling Roe, its logic depends on Justice Thomas’ effort to graft the history of Margaret Sanger, the birth control movement, and eugenics to abortion. But, as historians and commentators have noted, the history that Thomas deploys is selective and incomplete. As an initial matter, the history of Margaret Sanger and the birth control movement is distinct from that of abortion. Even as Sanger associated herself and her movement with eugenics, she took a dim view of abortion, which she viewed as distasteful and unnecessary if proper family planning measures were available. Justice Thomas overlooks these important distinctions in his effort to paint abortion with the brush of racism.

Nor does his narrative capture the full range of views of the Black community—then or now. To be sure, some in the Black community viewed widened access to family planning as part of a genocidal plot to diminish the reproductive capacity—and political power—of Blacks. In the 1930s, Pan-Africanists like Marcus Garvey made such claims, and in the 1960s and 1970s, they were reprised by some in the Black Power movement. But meaningfully, not everyone in the Black community subscribed to this view. Civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X supported family planning on the view that being able to control the size of one’s family was an important element in stabilizing the Black community’s economic circumstances.

And importantly, Black women in the traditional civil rights and Black Power movements vehemently voiced their objections to what they saw as a masculinist association between abortion, contraception, and genocide. Women like Shirley Chisholm, Toni Cade Bambera, Angela Davis, and Florynce Kennedy all made clear that if the concern was racial genocide and an assault on the Black family, the problem wasn’t access to contraception and abortion, but rather, state-sponsored sterilization abuse, the dangers of unsafe and illegal abortions, and, more profoundly, the challenging circumstances in which Black women raised their children.

The contemporary debate over abortion in the Black community is also similarly diverse. Certainly, some in the Black community share the pro-life movement’s antipathy for abortion. But critically, the Black community’s views of abortion are likely to be informed by a range of concerns, including concerns about economic security, healthcare access, and state control. Indeed, as Reverend Clinton Stancil observed in a New York Times article from 2019, “As much as I believe with all my heart about the killing, the taking of innocent lives, I also believe that I will never support giving white legislators who have no interest in our community the ability to tell our women what they can do with their bodies.” Given the impact of mass incarceration, lack of access to healthcare, and disproportionate rates of maternal and infant mortality on African Americans, it is not surprising that for many in the Black community, the newfound pro-life interest in Black lives rings hollow.

This is all to say that, for many within the Black community the abortion issue is not as simple as Justice Thomas’ misleading association of abortion and eugenics suggests. Instead, it is shot through with complicated questions about government control, race, and redistribution.

Hopefully, when the Court next takes up the question of abortion, the discussion will not be centered on the racialized critique of abortion that the Box concurrence provides, but rather will be a more fulsome account of the way in which race, socio-economic circumstances, and government policy all work in tandem to shape the landscape of our reproductive lives.

