By Melissa Murray

Dear Listener,

It’s that time of year again! Trees are blooming. The weather’s turning. And for avid Court watchers, it’s the season where we anxiously await the Court’s decisions on the cases that it heard this term.

It’s worth noting that this most recent Supreme Court term was eventful, even before it officially launched on the first Monday in October. First, the Court’s docket was relatively light compared to recent years, suggesting that the justices were clearing their calendars in anticipation of a possible Bush v. Gore-style legal challenge over the results of the 2020 presidential election. Happily for the Court, there was no existential election-related challenge to be resolved, although there were certainly some minor skirmishes along the way.

But even without Bush v. Gore: The Sequel, this term was always going to be significant because of the addition of a new justice. In September 2020, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away. Within eight days of Ginsburg’s death, then-President Trump announced his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett as Ginsburg’s successor. Barrett’s appointment was obviously consequential, even leaving aside the incredibly pitched political context in which it occurred. Her addition to the Court took what had been a solid 5:4 conservative majority and transformed it into a 6:3 conservative super-majority. Although we are only beginning to get glimmers of Justice Barrett’s inclinations as a Justice, her introduction to the Court has certainly had consequences for other Justices—most notably, Chief Justice John Roberts. Following Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement in 2018, Chief Justice Roberts’ authority on the Court was at an all-time high. He was not simply the Chief Justice of the United States, but in critical close cases, he assumed Kennedy’s place as the deciding “swing” vote, making him, arguably, the most powerful Justice in terms of both seniority and influence.

But Justice Barrett’s appointment—and the new 6:3 super-majority it creates—surely limits the Chief Justice’s authority to shape decision-making on the Court, particularly, in very close, highly fraught cases. Now that the Court’s ideological composition is skewed even farther to the right, Roberts is no longer in the key swing position. His vote does not help the liberal wing to form a majority, and the conservative wing does not need his vote to form a majority. As a consequence, his authority to shape the Court’s decision-making really depends on whether he decides to join the majority, triggering his prerogative as Chief Justice to assign the drafting of the opinion. In assigning opinions, he can help ensure that decisions are crafted narrowly, avoiding sharp lurches in doctrine. And while that is meaningful, it is perhaps less powerful than being the swing justice whose vote can make a majority.

The shifting institutional dynamics that come with an emboldened conservative wing, a less powerful Chief Justice, and a new junior justice will surely be on display as the Court begins issuing its remaining opinions for the term. With that in mind, I wanted to highlight three cases that I am watching as the term winds down.

The first is Texas v. California, yet another challenge to the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate. The ACA was the hallmark legislative accomplishment of President’s Barack Obama’s first term. But when Donald Trump took office in January 2017, he vowed to dismantle the ACA. Unable to do so legislatively—many will remember the late Senator John McCain’s famous “thumbs down” on the Senate vote to repeal the ACA—President Trump chose a different route. The Trump Administration lowered the penalty for not complying with the individual mandate to zero. This is meaningful because in 2015’s NFIB v. Sebelius, Chief Justice Roberts provided the necessary fifth vote to uphold the ACA’s individual mandate on the ground that the penalty functioned as a tax. According to the Trump Administration, if the penalty is zero, it can’t be a tax—and the individual mandate is unconstitutional.

In taking up this latest challenge to the ACA, the Court has to grapple with a number of questions: (1) whether the zeroed-out penalty still functions as a tax, and if not, (2) whether the entire ACA must be scuttled along with the individual mandate? And meaningfully, both of these questions have to be decided in a political landscape in which the country continues to deal with a global public health crisis with millions of Americans relying on the ACA for healthcare coverage.

The second case, Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, also reprises issues that previously have been before the Court. Fulton, in many ways, is a follow-on to 2018’s Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado—the gay wedding cake case. In Masterpiece Cakeshop, a Christian baker refused to provide a cake for a same-sex wedding, violating Colorado’s anti-discrimination law, which required places of public accommodation, including businesses, to refrain from discriminating on the basis of certain prohibited traits, like sexual orientation. The baker argued that he should be exempt from the anti-discrimination law because of his Christian faith, which viewed same-sex unions as sinful. The key question in Masterpiece Cakeshopwas whether religious liberty trumped civil rights protections. However, in 2018, the Court never reached the merits of that thorny question. Concluding that there had been impermissible religious animus against the baker in the state courts, the Supreme Court, in one of Justice Kennedy’s last opinions, punted, remanding the case back to the Colorado courts for rehearing.

Now the big question of whether religious believers may be exempt from generally applicable anti-discrimination laws is back at the high court. This time, the issue arises in the context of foster care placements and other child welfare services. The City of Philadelphia outsources the administration of foster care services, which includes the operation of group homes, case management services, and the vetting of prospective foster care parents, to private entities. The City requires all of the agencies to whom it subcontracts this work to comply with its non-discrimination policy. Catholic Social Services, which is one of the entities to whom the city subcontracts its foster care administration work, refuses to certify same-sex couples as foster parents on the ground that doing so contradicts the tenets of the Catholic faith. CSS sued the City, arguing that constitutional protections for religious liberty allow it to be exempt from the City’s non-discrimination requirement in the vetting of prospective foster care parents.

Meaningfully, Fulton comes to the Court in a very different environment than Masterpiece Cakeshop did. The newly constituted conservative super-majority has been very attentive to questions of religious liberty, as the recent decisions striking down COVID restrictions as impermissible impositions on religious liberty suggest. And while a majority of the Court extended Title VII’s protections to sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination in last term’s Bostock v. Clayton County, the majority opinion in that case made clear that concerns regarding free exercise of religion might limit the scope of those protections. With all of this in mind, Fulton not only has the potential to narrow the scope of civil rights protections; it may also enshrine a more muscular vision of the free exercise of religion—a decision that could have significant consequences in a number of contexts.

The third and final case that I want to flag is actually a set of two incredibly important voting rights cases, Arizona Republican Party v. Democratic National Committee and Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee. The cases, which have been consolidated for argument and decision, concern two Arizona voting laws. The first law requires an entire provisional ballot to be discarded if it was cast at the wrong precinct, while the second law bars the collection of ballots by third parties, a practice sometimes dubbed “ballot harvesting.” The Arizona GOP argue that the restrictions are reasonable measures to ensure election security and prevent voter fraud. The DNC challengers maintain that evidence of voter fraud is non-existent, and these laws are aimed at suppressing political participation among minorities, who disportionately vote for Democrats. Specifically, the DNC argues that the two laws violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits racial discrimination in voting. An intermediate appellate court agreed, striking down both laws on the ground that they disproportionately affected the ability of racial minorities to “participate in the political processes and to elect candidates of their choice.” In seeking to uphold the challenged laws, the Arizona Republican Party has asked the justices to rethink the appropriate standard for establishing a violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Rather than focusing on whether the law in question disproportionately impacts minorities, they argue that the appropriate standard should be whether the laws have denied anyone the opportunity to vote—in the manner of a literacy test or some other Jim Crow-era voting restriction.

Given the recent spate of voting restrictions that have been passed in Republican-controlled state legislatures, this challenge could not be more urgent or timely. While it concerns two Arizona voting restrictions, it will surely have repercussions for voting rights across the country. If the Court agrees with the Arizona GOP that the standard for violating the Voting Rights Act is simply whether the restriction denies someone the right to vote, it will be far easier for states to defend suppressive voting restrictions—and far harder for litigants to challenge them.

The two cases come to the Court in the shadow of 2013’s Shelby County v. Holder, a challenge to Section 4b and Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act, which required certain states to “preclear” any changes to their voting laws with the Department of Justice before those changes could go into effect. The preclearance process was credited with sharply limiting opportunities for enacting voter suppression laws. Despite the preclearance regime’s impact, a 5:4 majority of the Court struck down essential aspects of preclearance in Shelby County. In doing so, the majority noted that other avenues remained for challenging voting laws aimed at suppressing the vote—namely Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. I mention this history to underscore that the stakes of the current challenge are impossibly high—it is not simply a question of standards for reviewing voting laws, but whether what remains of the Voting Rights Act will be available to protect the franchise going forward or whether it will be irreparably hobbled, a toothless relic of the Civil Rights Movement.

This is all to say that, as we begin the second half of 2021, not all of the legal and political action is in Congress and the White House. The Court, which Alexander Hamilton once dubbed “the least dangerous branch,” is entering its peak season. And this particular season of Court-watching will be incredibly consequential. We will see what it means to have a 6:3 conservative super-majority in the driver’s seat, and we will eventually get a set of decisions on critical issues—from voting rights and health care to civil rights and religious liberty—that will shape the legal landscape for years to come.

And although the Court is winding down this term by issuing opinions in its remaining cases, it is also gearing up for October Term 2021, taking new cases that will be heard and decided starting next fall. Just yesterday morning, the Court granted certiorari in a challenge to a Mississippi law that prohibits abortions after 15 weeks. The case is one that puts Roe v. Wade directly in the crosshairs, meaning that for us Court-watchers, there will be even more reasons to keep our eyes fixed on 1 First Street.

Stay Informed,

Melissa