In this Bonus from Stay Tuned, Preet and CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash talk about whether the business of cable news will change with Trump out of office, and Bash’s recent (unsparing) interview with incoming Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra.
Thank you for being a member of the CAFE Insider community.
REFERENCES:
- “Biden’s HHS secretary pick: If we do this, we will get the pandemic under control,” CNN, 1/24/2021
- Ken Meyer, “CNN’s Dana Bash Confronts Biden HHS Sec Nominee Becerra on Vaccine Strategy: ‘Can You Give Me a General Timeline?’” Mediaite, 1/24/2021
- “Four Women Who Will Handle the Media in the Biden White House,” New York Times, 12/1/2020
- Bill Keveney, “CNN moves to No. 1, Fox drops in post-election ratings shake-up: Will it last?” USA Today, 1/22/2021