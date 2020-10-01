In this Bonus from Stay Tuned, Errol Louis, NY1 anchor and political analyst, discusses the importance of local journalism, and how its getting stifled in today’s political economy. He also looks back to his brief stint in New York City politics, and opens up about whether he would ever consider running again.
