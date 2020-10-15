In this Bonus from Stay Tuned, Bob Bauer (who reportedly played President Trump on Biden’s debate prep team) shares his observations of the first presidential debate, and Jack Goldsmith offers his concerns about the line of presidential succession.
Thank you for being a member of the CAFE Insider community.
REFERENCES
- Brooke Singman, “Biden debate prep: Bob Bauer revealed as Trump ‘stand in’ for practice sessions,” Fox News, 9/28/2020
- Shane Goldmacher and Katie Glueck, “How Joe Biden Is Preparing for the Biggest Debate of His Life,” New York Times, 9/28/2020
- “3 U.S. Code § 19: The Presidential Succession Act of 1947” Legal Information Institute
- Jack Goldsmith and Ben Miller-Gootnick, “A Presidential Succession Nightmare,” Lawfare, 3/25/2020
- Akhil and Vikram Amar, “Is the Presidential Succession Law Constitutional?” Yale Law Journal, 1996
- Lynette Rice, “Why the virus story line on Netflix’s Designated Survivor was too heavy for ABC,” EW.com, 4/2/2020