Related Content: Enjoyed the Bonus? Listen to the entire episode here

In this Bonus from Stay Tuned, Martha Raddatz, Chief Global Affairs Correspondent at ABC News and co-anchor of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” discusses her memorable 2008 interview with then-Vice President Dick Cheney, and the future of the Sunday morning talk shows.

Thank you for being a member of the CAFE Insider community.

REFERENCES: