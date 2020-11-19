  • Show Notes

In this Bonus from Stay Tuned, Martha Raddatz, Chief Global Affairs Correspondent at ABC News and co-anchor of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” discusses her memorable 2008 interview with then-Vice President Dick Cheney, and the future of the Sunday morning talk shows. 

November 19, 2020
Reporting the Divide (with Martha Raddatz)