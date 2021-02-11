In this Bonus from Stay Tuned, The Atlantic staff writer David Frum tells Preet about his dual Canadian-American citizenship and how 9/11 changed the way he thought about nationhood.
Thank you for being a member of the CAFE Insider community.
REFERENCES:
- David Frum, “If Liberals Won’t Enforce Borders, Fascists Will,” The Atlantic, 4/2019
- David Frum, “Canada Got Better. The United States Got Trump,” The Atlantic, 7/24/2020
- “Ted Olson on loss and love in the decade since 9/11,” Washington Post, 9/11/2011
- Tim O’Brien, “Wife of Solicitor General alerted him of hijacking from plane,” CNN, 9/12/2001
- “We Charity to exit Canada amid Trudeau scandal probe,” BBC, 9/9/2020
- Ben Sasse, “The Responsibility to Counter China’s Ambitions Falls to Us,” The Atlantic, 1/26/2020
- David Frum on Clay Aiken’s Politicon Podcast, Radio.com, 7/23/2020