In this Bonus from Stay Tuned, Preet speaks with Congressman Adam Schiff and Dan Goldman, both crucial figures in the first impeachment of Donald Trump, about how we should judge the legacies of former Vice President Pence and former Attorney General Bill Barr. They also discuss Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s dangerous rhetoric.
Thank you for being a member of the CAFE Insider community.
REFERENCES:
- Melanie Zanona and Sarah Ferris, “House Republicans brace for party clash over Cheney and Greene,” Politico, 2/1/2021
- Quinn Scanlan, “GOP congressman Gaetz, Trump Jr. urge Wyomingites to oust fellow Republican Liz Cheney,” ABC News, 1/28/2021
- Editorial Board, “If Marjorie Taylor Greene Isn’t Beyond the Pale, Who Is?” New York Times, 1/31/2021
- Maggie Haberman, “McCarthy Seeks Thaw With Trump as G.O.P. Rallies Behind Former President,” New York Times, 1/28/2021