In this Bonus from Stay Tuned, Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse discusses what it felt like to be in the House chamber during the January 6th insurrection.
Thank you for being a member of the CAFE Insider community.
Related Content: Enjoyed the Bonus? Listen to the entire episode here
In this Bonus from Stay Tuned, Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse discusses what it felt like to be in the House chamber during the January 6th insurrection.
Thank you for being a member of the CAFE Insider community.
As a member of the CAFE community, you'll get occasional updates on promotions, live events, and new content. You can always update your email preferences in our preference center
In order for members to sign up and log in, visitors should disable ad blockers and privacy extensions. We do not serve ads or share your data.