In this bonus from Stay Tuned with Preet, “What’s Eating Us,” restaurateur and Momofuku founder David Chang shares some highlights from his time in the kitchen, and that time the NYC Department of Health almost shut him down. Then, Preet asks him a series of lightning round questions, including the difference between a chef and a cook, and whether the customer is always right.
REFERENCES:
- Preet joined Padma Lakshmi on Hulu’s Taste the Nation, Twitter, 6/18/2020
- Big Night. Directed by Stanley Tucci & Campbell Scott, Rysher Entertainment, 1996
- Eat Drink Man Woman. Directed by Ang Lee, Central Motion Pictures, 1994
- Ratatouille. Directed by Brad Bird, Walt Disney Pictures, 2007