In this Bonus from Stay Tuned, Melissa Murray, NYU Law Professor & Faculty Director of the Birnbaum Women’s Leadership Network, tells Preet about her time clerking for then-Judge Sonia Sotomayor on the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, and discusses how their relationship has grown since.
