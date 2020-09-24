  • Show Notes

Related Content: Enjoyed the Bonus? Listen to the entire episode here

In this Bonus from Stay Tuned, Melissa Murray, NYU Law Professor & Faculty Director of the Birnbaum Women’s Leadership Network, tells Preet about her time clerking for then-Judge Sonia Sotomayor on the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, and discusses how their relationship has grown since. 

Thank you for being a member of the CAFE Insider community.

REFERENCES: 

  • “Biography – District Judge Stefan R. Underhill,” USCourts.gov
  • Justice Sotomayor and Melissa Murray at UC Berkeley, YouTube, 3/9/2017
  • “Background on Judge Sonia Sotomayor,” WhiteHouse.gov, 5/26/2009
  • “Sotomayor critics turn up heat,” NBC News, 7/7/2009
  • Des Bieler, “Sonia Sotomayor sits in Aaron Judge’s ‘Chambers’ at Yankee Stadium,” Washington Post, 9/1/2017

 

Enjoyed the bonus? Click below to listen to the full episode

Featured image of the main content for this bonus
September 24, 2020
RBG & The Mountains She Moved (with Melissa Murray)