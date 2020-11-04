On this week’s special episode of Stay Tuned, “Election Debrief,” Preet is joined by the CAFE host team to break down a stressful election night and discuss what we’re likely to see in the coming days and weeks.
Anne Milgram, co-host of the CAFE Insider podcast, served as New Jersey’s Attorney General from 2007 to 2010.
John Carlin, host of CAFE’s Cyber Space podcast, served as Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s National Security Division during the Obama administration and as Chief of Staff to then-FBI Director Robert Mueller.
Ken Wainstein, co-host with Lisa Monaco of CAFE’s United Security podcast, served as Homeland Security Adviser to President George W. Bush and as Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department’s National Security Division.
Elie Honig, who writes the weekly Note from Elie for CAFE and host of the forthcoming CAFE podcast Mobbed Up , served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and co-chief of the organized crime unit in the Southern District of New York and as Director of the Department of Law and Public Safety at New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
COUNTING THE VOTE
TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
ELECTION SECURITY
ELECTION LITIGATION
THE MEDIA
