No Voter Left Behind (with Maria Teresa Kumar & Martha S. Jones)

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned with Preet, “No Voter Left Behind,” Preet breaks down the virtual Democratic National Convention and the future of the Democratic Party with Maria Teresa Kumar, Founding President and CEO of Voto Latino. Then, Johns Hopkins History Professor Martha S. Jones, author of “Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All,” joins Stay Tuned for a special segment highlighting the centennial of the 19th Amendment, the lost stories of Black women who led the suffrage movement, and the racial injustices that plague the ongoing struggle for universal voting rights.

To listen to Stay Tuned bonus material, try the CAFE Insider membership free for two weeks and get access to the full archive of exclusive content, including the CAFE Insider podcast, co-hosted by Preet and Anne Milgram.

Sign up to receive the CAFE Brief, a free weekly newsletter featuring analysis by Elie Honig, a weekly roundup of politically charged legal news, and historical lookbacks that help inform our current political challenges.

As always, tweet your questions to @PreetBharara with hashtag #askpreet, email us at [email protected], or call 669-247-7338 to leave a voicemail.

REFERENCES AND SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

MARIA TERESA KUMAR:

DNC ROLL CALL

Maria Teresa Kumar’s Tweet about the Virtual Roll Call, 8/18/2020

Annie Linskey, “The security guard blurted ‘I love you’ to Joe Biden in an elevator. One viral video later, she nominated him for president,” Washington Post , 8/18/2020

Lauren Gambino, “Jerry Emmett: Hillary Clinton’s enthusiastic 102-year-old supporter,” Guardian , 7/27/2016

BIDEN AND HARRIS

Maria Teresa Kumar, “Op-ed: Joe Biden has a Latino voter problem. Here’s how he can fix it,” CNBC , 8/5/2020

Joe Garofoli, “Latinos still aren’t excited about Joe Biden, but he’s trying to change,” San Francisco Chronicle , 8/6/2020

“Voto Latino Praises Biden Selection of Senator Kamala Harris for Vice Presidential Nominee,” PR Newswire , 8/12/2020

Fadell Alassan, “Poll: 58% of Biden voters say vote is more ‘against’ Trump than ‘for’ Biden,” Axios , 8/16/2020

MICHELLE OBAMA

Michelle Obama’s DNC Speech, PBS NewsHour , 8/17/2020

Maria Teresa Kumar’s Tweet about Michelle Obama’s Speech, 8/17/2020

Matthew Choi and Max Cohen, “Michelle Obama: ‘Going high is the only thing that works’,” Politico , 8/17/2020

VOTO LATINO

Maria Teresa Kumar on the Youth Vote, NPR , 3/12/2020

Nicole Goodkind, “Voto Latino has seen a 2,750% jump in voter registration since the killing of George Floyd,” Fortune , 6/12/2020

Bonnie Fuller, “Maria Teresa Kumar: Meet The Dynamic CEO Of Voto Latino Who’ll Register 500k New Voters,” Hollywood Life , 6/18/2020

Robert Reinhold, “In California, New Talk Of Limits on Immigrants,” New York Times , 12/3/1991

California Governor Pete Wilson campaign ad on illegal immigration, YouTube , 1994

TEXAS

Chris Essig, “Where Ted Cruz’s close victory over Beto O’Rourke stands among Texas’ historical election results,” Texas Tribune , 11/7/2018

“’Drug dealers, criminals, rapists’: What Trump thinks of Mexicans,” BBC , 8/31/2016

Luis Noe-Bustamante, “Where Latinos have the most eligible voters in the 2020 election,” Pew Research Center , 1/31/2020

“Texas Walmart shooting: El Paso gun attack leaves 20 dead,” BBC , 8/4/2019

“Why COVID-19 Disproportionately Impacts Latino Communities,” NPR , 7/1/2020

Benjamin Wermund, “Latino voters in Texas ‘much more’ motivated to vote in 2020, poll finds,” Houston Chronicle , 8/5/2020

THE FUTURE OF THE PARTY

THE CENTENNIAL OF THE 19TH AMENDMENT WITH MARTHA S. JONES