No Voter Left Behind (with Maria Teresa Kumar & Martha S. Jones)

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned with Preet, “No Voter Left Behind,” Preet breaks down the virtual Democratic National Convention and the future of the Democratic Party with Maria Teresa Kumar, Founding President and CEO of Voto Latino. Then, Johns Hopkins History Professor Martha S. Jones, author of “Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All,” joins Stay Tuned for a special segment highlighting the centennial of the 19th Amendment, the lost stories of Black women who led the suffrage movement, and the racial injustices that plague the ongoing struggle for universal voting rights.
