On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “Thinking 2.0,” Preet answers listener questions about possible sedition charges against the Capitol insurrectionists, and Trump lawyer Sidney Powell’s unusual motion to dismiss a defamation suit stemming from her false election fraud claims. Plus, Preet settles a Bruce Springsteen debate.

Then, Preet is joined by Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist, Professor at Wharton Business School, and the author of Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know.

In the Stay Tuned bonus, Grant discusses the life and legacy of Daryl Davis, who has convinced many KKK members to rethink their racism.

