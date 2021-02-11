On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “Trumpeachment,” Preet answers listener questions about bills of attainder, the use of multimedia in Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, and the Biden administration’s decision to ask for the resignations of 56 Trump-appointed U.S. Attorneys.

Then, Preet is joined by David Frum, a Staff Writer at The Atlantic and a key voice in conservative politics. Frum and Preet discuss the utility of impeachment and the future of the Republican Party.

In the Stay Tuned bonus, Frum discusses his dual Canadian-American citizenship and how 9/11 changed the way he thought about nationhood.

REFERENCES AND SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

Q&A:

Lyle Denniston, “Rediscovering the ancient ‘bill of attainder,’” Constitution Center , 5/24/2019

Daniel Hemel, “Using the 14th Amendment to bar Trump from office could take years,” Washington Post , 1/12/2021

Noah Feldman, “Trump’s Impeachment Filing Contains a Bizarre Legal Argument,” Bloomberg , 2/2/2021

Evan Perez & Christina Carrega, “DOJ asks Trump-appointed US attorneys to resign,” CNN , 2/8/2021

THE INTERVIEW:

David Frum on Stay Tuned with Preet , CAFE , 1/31/2019

David Frum, Trumpocalypse: Restoring American Democracy , HarperCollins , 5/2020

THE VALUE OF IMPEACHMENT

David Frum, “Impeachment Is Working—Just Not as the Framers Expected,” The Atlantic , 2/7/2021

Luke Broadwater, “‘The president’s lawyer just rambled on and on.’ Trump defense lawyer leaves some senators scratching their heads,” New York Times , 2/9/2021

Abigail Weinberg, “Will Someone Please Explain What the Heck Trump’s Opening Defense Was About?” Mother Jones , 2/10/2021

Giovanni Russinello, “Biden’s Approval Rating Is Trump’s in Reverse,” New York Times , 2/1/2021

CLINTON’S IMPEACHMENT

David Frum, “Bill Clinton Had a Strategy. Trump Is Doing the Opposite,” The Atlantic , 9/30/2019

“Poll: Clinton’s approval rating up in wake of impeachment,” CNN , 12/20/1998

Drew Desilver, “Clinton’s impeachment barely dented his public support, and it turned off many Americans,” Pew Research , 10/3/2019

McKay Coppins, “The Man Who Broke Politics,” The Atlantic , 10/17/2018

Eric Planin, “Livingston Quits as Speaker-Designate,” Washington Post , 12/20/1998

THE TRUMP “COALITION”

THE TRIAL: DAY 1

Manu Raju and Caroline Kelly, “Bill Cassidy joins five other Republican senators who broke ranks to vote that Trump’s impeachment trial is constitutional,” CNN , 2/10/2021

David Frum’s Twitter Thread on Impeachment Briefs, Twitter , 2/9/2021

Gabriel T. Rubin, “Trump Impeachment Trial: The Republican Senators to Watch,” Wall Street Journal , 2/9/2021

BIDEN’S STRATEGY

David Frum, “The Conservative Case for Voting for Clinton,” The Atlantic , 11/2/2016

Rebecca Stewart, “Barbour’s ‘main thing,’” CNN , 2/12/2011

Elaine Godfrey, “The Sound of Silence,” The Atlantic , 1/20/2021

Mike Mashon, “Silent Cal, Not So Silent,” Library of Congress , 11/3/2016

FUTURE OF THE GOP

David Frum, “The Man Who Killed Republican Reform,” The Atlantic , 4/12/2018

David Frum, “Why I’ll Vote for Romney,” The Daily Beast , 11/1/2012

David Frum Tweet on Marjorie Taylor Greene, Twitter , 2/2/2021

David Frum Tweet on House Speaker Rayburn, Twitter, 1/28/2021

Jaclyn Peiser, “Despite denouncing QAnon months ago, Kevin McCarthy now says, ‘I don’t even know what it is,’” Washington Post , 2/4/2021

Jack M. Balkin, “The Not-So-Happy Anniversary of the Debt-Ceiling Crisis,” The Atlantic , 7/31/2012

Gary Abernathy, “Trump Country’s reaction to the Mueller report: ‘So what?’” Washington Post , 3/25/2019

AMERICAN INSTITUTIONS