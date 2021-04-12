CAFE Studios, the publisher of Stay Tuned with Preet and other high-quality podcasts that explore how law intersects with policy, politics, news, business, history, and technology, today announced it is being acquired by Vox Media, the leading independent modern media company home to more than 200 premium podcasts, with award-winning shows across news, technology, business, culture, politics, sports, and more.

CAFE was founded in 2017 by Vinit Bharara, co-founder of Diapers.com and founder of Some Spider Studios, and his brother Preet Bharara, former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, New York Times bestselling author, and host of award-winning Stay Tuned with Preet. Cafe will operate as a division of the Vox Media Podcast Network, Adweek’s 2020 “Podcast Network of the Year,” seamlessly continuing to produce its active slate of shows, with new shows in development this year.

“This is an opportunity for tremendous growth with a company that shares in Cafe’s mission, values, and commitment to quality,” says Bharara. “Our creators are bursting at the seams with plans for more thoughtful, educational content and, in Vox Media, we earn a partner with a large audience, strategic business, and a strong reach across text, video, and events.”

Read the Vox Media press release announcing the acquisition here.