On October 1st, 2020, CAFE hosted a special Stay Tuned Live virtual cocktail hour featuring Preet Bharara, Anne Milgram, Lisa Monaco, Ken Wainstein, John Carlin, and Elie Honig. More than 2,000 fans joined the event which started off as a light, fun-filled chatter among CAFE hosts and turned serious with a discussion about the first presidential debate, the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, and reflections on DOJ and the rule of law.

To get updates and invitations to future events, sign up to receive CAFE emails. You also get the CAFE Brief newsletter, featuring essays by Elie Honig.

To listen to the full archive of exclusive CAFE Insider content, try the membership free for two weeks. You’ll get access to the weekly podcast co-hosted by Preet and Anne Milgram, the United Security podcast hosted by Lisa Monaco and Ken Wainstein, the Cyber Space podcast, Stay Tuned bonus material, audio essays by Preet and Elie, and more.