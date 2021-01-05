In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Anne break down whether President Trump committed a crime when, in an hour-long phone call over the weekend, he pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the votes necessary to flip the election in his favor.

In the full episode, Preet and Anne discuss Republican Senators’ last-ditch effort to subvert the election results in Congress and Vice President Pence’s role in counting the electoral ballots.

To listen to the full episode and get access to all exclusive CAFE Insider content, including audio notes from Preet and Elie Honig and the United Security and Cyber Space podcasts, try out the membership free for two weeks: www.cafe.com/insider

Sign up to receive the weekly CAFE Brief newsletter, featuring analysis by Elie Honig: www.cafe.com/brief

This podcast is produced by CAFE Studios.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Jake Kaplan – Editorial Producer

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

“Here’s the full transcript and audio of the call between Trump and Raffensperger,” WaPo, 1/3/21

“‘I just want to find 11,780 votes’: In extraordinary hour-long call, Trump pressures Georgia secretary of state to recalculate the vote in his favor,” WaPo, 1/3/21