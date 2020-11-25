Related Content: Listen to full episode here

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Anne break down who President Trump might pardon and the extent of his pardon powers, including whether he can pardon even himself.

In the full episode, Preet and Anne discuss the GSA Administrator’s letter informing President-elect Biden that the formal presidential transition process can begin, Biden’s first round of cabinet selections, the ongoing election litigation, and the Trump campaign’s disavowal of controversial attorney Sidney Powell.

To listen to the full episode, and get access to all exclusive CAFE Insider content, including audio notes from Preet and Elie Honig and the United Security and Cyber Space podcasts, try out the membership free for two weeks: www.cafe.com/insider

Sign up to receive the weekly CAFE Brief newsletter, featuring analysis by Elie Honig: www.cafe.com/brief

This podcast is produced by CAFE Studios.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Jake Kaplan – Editorial Producer

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

U.S. Constitution Article II, Section 2, Clause 1. Presidential pardon power

Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel memo, 1974

Clemency Statistics, Department of Justice

Frequently Asked Questions, Department of Justice