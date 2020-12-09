Related Content: Listen to full episode here

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Anne break down Attorney General Bill Barr’s decision to appoint U.S. Attorney John Durham as special counsel to investigate the origins of the Russia probe — possibly insulating him from being fired by the incoming Biden administration.

In the full episode, Preet and Anne discuss Barr’s assertion that DOJ has not found evidence of widespread fraud that could change the results of the election. They also break down unsealed court documents that revealed a DOJ investigation of a potential bribery-for-pardon scheme.

